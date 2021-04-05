BELOIT—His team is off to a 4-0 start with a pair of impressive victories over rival Ripon College, yet there are still some unanswered questions for Beloit College baseball coach Dave DeGeorge.
Such as, will his Buccaneers really hit this well all season?
Or how about how good is the team’s pitching?
And finally, will anyone ever get to see a game in person?
As for his offense, which has scored 56 runs in four games, DeGeorge isn’t surprised.
“Scoring that many runs isn’t normal,” the coach said. “We’ve also hit a bunch of balls hard for outs. I think we are going to continue to be very good on offense. I’m not going to predict that we’ll continue to put up 28 runs in every double-header, but I think we’ll continue to create problems for people.”
The Bucs have been dynamite throughout the batting order, hitting .351.
Matt Crandall leads the way, hitting .500 (10-20) with nine runs scored, two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI. His slugging percent is 1.300. The junior outfielder earned Midwest Conference Player of the Week honors for his day Saturday at Ripon. He went 3-for-5 in the first game of a double-header with a triple and two homers, accounting for a program record tying seven RBI. He added a hit and a run scored in the nightcap.
Nick Schmidt is hitting .471 (8-17) with 10 runs scored, four doubles, two homers and seven RBI. He has an on-base percentage of .609. Matt O’Leary matches that with a .429 batting average (6-14).
Deven Irwin is hitting .400, followed by Bronson Balholm (.389), James Wicker (.357), Garrison Ferone (.313) and Drew Freitag (.294).
While he knows his team will hit, DeGeorge is still learning other things about his position players.
“It hasn’t been a normal season at all,” he said. “We usually have six weeks indoors before we go to Florida for a week. We got about three weeks indoors and then we were outdoors a few days before we played at Knox. In Florida, we find out a lot about what people’s roles should be. We didn’t do any of that, so we are still figuring things out.”
That’s particularly true about the pitching staff, which hasn’t matched the offense’s efficiency, but hasn’t had to. The Bucs have a team ERA of 7.46 after allowing 29 earned runs in 35 innings. They’ve been touched for 46 hits and walked 20 while striking out 34.
Jacob Sligar leads the staff with a 1.29 ERA. He saw his first action in the second game of Saturday’s double-header with Ripon and was outstanding. He scattered eight hits in seven innings, walked one and struck out three.
“We have a stat called A3P which stands for after three pitches,” DeGeorge said. “The concept is that after three pitches you want to have two strikes or the at-bat already be over. For the 30 batters he faced, he was 26-of-30 on his A3P. It was great. He’s a senior, but he had an injury as a sophomore and last year he went 2-0 in Florida and then the season was over. He pitched like a guy who has had years on the mound, though.”
AJ Parnell is also 2-0, but has allowed 16 hits and six earned runs in 11 innings. He has walked seven and fanned 10.
“Parnell did a decent job against Knox and was better against Ripon,” DeGeorge said. “I don’t think he’s where he will be or where he can be.”
The Bucs have used six other pitchers, but in a limited capacity. The pitching really suffered when the Bucs were unable to take their usual weeklong trip to Florida and then had a double-header with Knox postponed.
“In a four-game series with Knox we would have used a lot of pitchers,” DeGeorge said. “We didn’t have that opportunity. The way the schedule is, we only had two games last week and we’ll only have two this week and next. We’ll spend the early part of this week and next week, too, just scrimmaging in practice to get these kids up on the mound and see what they can do.”
As for fans having the opportunity to attend games, DeGeorge is hopeful.
“We hope at some point parents will be allowed to come,” said DeGeorge, who is also the school’s athletic director. “Ripon had fans there this weekend, but only their fans. I think that’s where most of the MWC is at this point. But it’s complicated. One of the basic things to consider is that we have policies that govern the entire life on campus and the physical spaces on campus. We need to make sure the policies we have in athletics fit into that concept.”
• UP NEXT: The Bucs have another huge double-header in store on Saturday with St. Norbert visiting The Ballpark at Strong Stadium starting at noon. This season’s format for the MWC playoffs has changed. Instead of four teams going to the tournament—two from each division—only the first place teams will meet with the winner of a best of three series advancing to the NCAA Division III tournament. “All these games count and you don’t have any margin for error,” DeGeorge said.