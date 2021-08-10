BELOIT—With players returning to campus in just a week, new Beloit College head men’s soccer coach Brad Williams will have to hit the ground running.
The college announced the hiring of Williams today. He replaces former coach and alumnus Duncan Gillis who was recently hired to lead the men’s program at CalTech.
“We are extremely pleased to have Brad Williams as our new head men’s soccer coach,” Athletic Director Dave DeGeorge said. “Brad has a terrific coaching background and his commitment to educating the whole student makes him a perfect fit for Beloit College.”
Williams, a former college goalkeeper, has experience coaching in both the club and college ranks.
“I am grateful to Dave DeGeorge and the search committee for the opportunity to lead the men’s soccer program at Beloit College,” Williams stated in a press release. “I was immediately drawn to the unique learning environment at Beloit College and I am looking forward to getting started.”
Williams was a goalkeeper for Division I Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania, where he set multiple program records during his career. He has playing experience internationally with Team Bath FC in Bath, England, as well as domestically in the United Soccer League.
Williams entered the coaching ranks in 2009 as an assistant for the men’s and women’s soccer programs at Division II California State University in Chico.
The following year he transitioned to an assistant coaching role at California State University in Bakersfield, an NCAA Division I institution. He worked with both the men’s and women’s programs.
Williams has had more recent coaching stints at Napa Valley College as head women’s coach, Feather River College as assistant men’s and women’s coach and Southwest Oregon Community College as head men’s coach and recruitment specialist.
Additionally, Williams holds years of experience coaching for premier clubs and has served as an associate staff instructor for the National Soccer Coaches Association of America/United Soccer Coaches.
Williams holds a Masters Degree in Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University Irvine, a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Saint Francis University and a Higher National Diploma in Coach Education and Sport Performance from University of Bath.
COVID-19 wiped out Beloit’s 2020 season. In the team’s last season in 2019 it went 5-11-2 overall and 3-6 in Midwest Conference action.