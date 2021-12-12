BELOIT—Beloit College’s Buccaneers had to wonder where the whistles were on their end of the court Saturday afternoon.
Cornell was called for just two fouls in the entire game and just one on the defensive end as the Rams downed Beloit 77-61 at Flood Arena.
The difference in the game was obviously the free-throw line where the Rams outscored the Bucs 16-0. Beloit did not attempt a single free throw.
Cornell had a double-digit lead just over 5 minutes into the game. Beloit did cut the deficit to five after consecutive 3-pointers by Brian Rusch and Mylan Walters with 5:43 remaining in the first half.
Walters had a blocked shot with under 4 minutes left and went coast-to-coast to pull the Bucs within four, 32-28.
The Rams (6-3, 4-0 MWC) then scored the next five points to lead 41-32 at halftime.
Cornell led by as much as 17 in the second half. The Bucs cut it to 51-44 with just over 11 minutes remaining, but no closer.
Michael Myles scored a career-high 15 points for the Bucs (2-8, 0-4) on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 on threes. Andrew Walters added 12 points and three assists. Mylan Walters also had 10 points, three steals and six rebounds.
• NOTES: Friday, the Bucs fell to visiting Ripon 71-44. The Red Hawks scored 21 points off Beloit turnovers. Ethan Bozzo led Beloit with 10 points. Andrew Walters had 10 rebounds and Mylan Walters chipped in four assists.
• SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE: Cornell 77, Beloit College 61.
Cornell………..41 36—77
Beloit………….32 29—61
CORNELL (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Kabela 10-16 1-2 22, Magnani 6-11 4-4 17, Quirk 4-8 2-2 13, Sharp 4-6 5-9 13, Christensen 2-5 2-2 6, Meeker 2-8 0-0 4, Boge 0-0 2-2 2, Mackey 0-2 0-0 0, Ingle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 28-58 16-21 77.
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—A. Walters 6-10 0-0 12, M. Walters 4-15 0-0 10, Rusch 2-14 0-0 6, Olsen 2-7 0-0 5, Bozzo 1-3 0-0 2, Myles 6-9 0-0 15, Ganiyu 2-2 0-0 4, Lottig 1-1 0-0 3, Scuefield 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 26-67 0-0 61.
3-pt. Goals: CC 5-20 (Kabela 1-5, Magnani 1-3, Quirk 3-7, Christensen 0-3, Meeker 0-1, Ingle 0-1), BC 9-28 (A. Walters 0-1, M. Walters 2-7, Rusch 2-8, Olsen 1-5, Bozzo 0-1, Myles 3-5, Lottig 1-1). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: CC 2, BC 18. Rebounds: CC 39 (Sharp 11), BC 32 (Olsen 6, M. Walters 6).
FRIDAY’S BOXSCORE: Ripon 71, Beloit 44
Ripon………….41 30—71
Beloit……….....23 21—44
RIPON (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Mahone 6-9 2-2 14, Steffes 3-8 4-4 11, Jorgensen 3-7 0-0 9, DeValk 4-7 1-2 9, Theune 2-5 0-0 4, Spielvogel 2-5 0-0 6, Brady 2-5 0-2 5, Thies 2-4 0-0 4, Galati 1-3 0-0 3, Meinholz 1-2 0-0 2, Woods 1-3 0-0 2, Porath 1-1 0-0 2, Ryan 0-3 0-0 0, Zibell 0-1 0-0 0, Mahoney 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-66 7-10 71.
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—M. Walters 3-7 0-0 8, A. Walters 2-10 2-4 6, Ganiyu 2-7 0-2 4, Rusch 1-8 0-0 3, Olsen 0-3 2-2 2, Bozzo 5-8 0-0 10, Scuefield 2-5 0-0 4, Gatsis 1-2 0-0 3, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Myles 0-1 2-2 2, Lottig 0-1 0-0 0, Eischeid 0-1 0-0 0, Silagi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-58 6-10 44.
3-pt. Goals: RC 8-29 (Mahone 0-2, Steffes 1-5, Jorgenson 3-5, Theune 0-2, Spielvogel 2-5, Brady 1-4, Galati 1-2, Meinholz 0-1, Woods 0-1, Ryan 0-1), BC 4-22 (M. Walters 2-5, A. walters 0-5, Rusch 1-4, Olsen 0-2, Gatsis 1-2, Anderson 0-2, Lottig 0-1, Eischeid 0-1). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: RC 11, BC 9. Rebounds: RC 47 (Mahone 8, Theune 8), BC 37 (A. Walters 10).