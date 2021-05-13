BELOIT—Dave DeGeorge kept watching the University of Chicago batters locate holes in the first game of a pivotal Thursday afternoon doubleheader with his Beloit College Buccaneers.
No reason to worry, he thought. I’ve seen my own team do this.
“In the first game every hit has eyes,” he said. “In the second, it seems like you hit just about every ball at somebody.”
Fortunately, his premonition came true. After jumping out to a 12-0 lead on their way to a 15-7 victory in the opener, the Maroons couldn’t keep up with Beloit in the nightcap at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
Beloit won 13-3 in eight innings to boost its North Division-leading record to 17-3. U-Chicago is 14-4. The teams square off again Saturday in Chicago beginning at noon with Beloit needing to win one game to secure the North title and a spot in the MWC playoffs. Due to COVID-19, the league reduced what was traditionally a four-team tourney to just the top team in each division.
“Just another COVID issue,” DeGeorge said. “Beloit and Chicago both deserve to be in the championship round, but for one of us the season will be over this weekend. I hope we’re the ones advancing, but I’m proud of what this team has accomplished either way.”
While the Bucs are obviously having one of their strongest seasons ever with a 22-4 record, DeGeorge was also suitably impressed with the Maroons (19-8).
“They’re big, fast, athletic and they can hit throughout the lineup,” he said. “Their pitchers are legit. With all that being said, we ended up scoring 21 runs and after being down 12-0 in the first game, we really battled back.”
The Maroons banged out 19 hits in the opener. They scored five times in the third inning and four more in the fifth.
The Bucs closed the gap, but stranded an uncharacteristic 17 baserunners. Drew Freitag had the best game for Beloit, going 2-for-2 with three runs batted in, two runs scored and three walks.
The Bucs ended up using six pitchers with Kaiya Nishino (4-1) suffering his first loss.
In the nightcap, Beloit came out swinging and built a 6-0 lead behind starter Tommy Murray.
Garrison Ferone opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI double. Bronson Balholm later scored on a wild pitch and Brett Kiger drove in another with a single. Kiger doubled the 3-0 lead in the third when he blasted a home run over the left field fence.
The Maroons chipped away against Murray, closing within 6-3. Kiger drew a walk in the fifth and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
When the Maroons put the leadoff man on in the sixth, DeGeorge brought in Zach Miller from the bullpen. The next batter hit a hard shot headed up the middle, but shortstop Ferone reached it with a dive behind second, flipped the ball to Matt O’Leary for the force and the second baseman pivoted and threw a strike to stretching first baseman Drew Freitag for a double play.
The Bucs went to work again in the seventh. Ferone doubled, O’Leary singled and Kiger blasted his second three-run homer of the game. Balholm later plated another run in the inning with a sacrifice fly and two more in the eighth ended the game an inning early..
“When you’re down 12-0 at one point, to get a split you feel pretty good,” DeGeorge said. “In the second game they had a hard time finding holes, Tommy Murray did a great job, Zach battled and we got just an outstanding game from Kiger, Ferone and O’Leary.
Kiger was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and seven RBIs, matching the program record set by O’Leary earlier this season and Jon Moran in 2007. Ferone went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and an RBI. O’Leary was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Between them, they combined for 10 runs scored, 10 hits and nine RBIs.
Murray (2-0) allowed five hits and the three runs over five innings of work, fanning three. Miller worked three scoreless innings.