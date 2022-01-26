BELOIT — In a roller coaster finish, Beloit College’s Buccaneers fell to visiting Lawrence, 80-76, in overtime in Midwest Conference women’s basketball Wednesday night at Flood Arena.
Beloit nearly pulled out a victory in regulation.
A jumper by Elizabeth Kalk gave the Bucs a 61-58 lead before Lawrence tied it with 34 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer by Lydia Lueck.
Kalk then fed Johanna McNair for a layup with just two seconds left to put Beloit on top 63-61.
McNair fouled Mallory Meyer on a shot just before the buzzer and she converted both two free throws to send the game to overtime.
The Bucs never led in the overtime, although they stayed in striking distance. Ashley Batac, who led Lawrence with 24 points, converted two free throws to make it 76-71 with 27 seconds remaining in OT. Kalk’s driving layup pulled Beloit back within three, 76-73, with 21 seconds left.
The Vikings’ Maggie Culver hit four free throws while the Bucs’ Lexy Olson converted a trey for the 80-76 final.
Culver had 16 points, Kenya Earl 14 and Meyer and Lueck 10 apiece for the Vikings, who converted 34-of-44 free throws and pulled down 42 rebounds.
The Bucs were led by T’aira Boyance’s 20 points on 10-of-16 shooting. She also had eight of Beloit’s 47 rebounds.
Hannah Welte and Hadja Bayo each had 13 points for Beloit. Kalk had nine points and nine rebounds and Addyson Ciochon had nine points and eight rebounds.
The game was really decided at the free-throw line, where the Bucs were 14-of-23 and outscored by 20.
The Bucs, who had four players foul out, slipped to 4-12 overall and 0-8 in MWC action. Lawrence is 7-9 and 4-4.