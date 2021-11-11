BELOIT—Gloria Bradley would have preferred her young and inexperienced Beloit College women’s basketball team had a different team to open up against.
Instead, they were run through the ringer by powerful Millikin University, 77-49, on Wednesday night.
“We had scheduled it as a home-and-away series and we were supposed to play them at our place last season,” the head coach said. “I think with Kelly Loudon and that team, it would have been a different sort of game. But while (Millikin) played a shortened season, we didn’t play at all (due to COVID-19). They ended up winning a conference title and have everyone back.”
Meanwhile the Bucs hadn’t played since 2019-20 when they went 3-22 overall and 1-17 in the MWC. They started a junior, three sophomores and a freshman Wednesday with one expected starter from two years ago—5-foot-10 starter Christy Melton—still with Beloit’s NCAA D-III Tournament-bound soccer team.
Melton will also miss the basketball team’s junket to Minnesota this weekend. The Bucs play at North Central University in Minneapolis on Friday and at Waldorf on Saturday.
Beloit scrimmaged an equally inexperienced Marian University last week.
“We went into that with 10 players on the roster who had never played a college game before,” Bradley said. “They don’t even know what they don’t know yet. But they are working hard. We used that scrimmage to get them up to speed as to what a college game might look like.”
Of course facing a battle-tested Millikin was a different story. Still, the Bucs hung with the Big Blue early on. The game was tied 19-19 with less than two minutes left in the first quarter, but Millikin went on a 23-4 run to close out the half to take a 42-23 lead. The hosts outscored Beloit 27-11 on points off turnovers.
Three Bucs hit double digits in points: junior guard T’Aira Boyance (13) and sophs Elizabeth Kalk and Addyson Ciochon (12 apiece). Cora Linos led the Bucs with eight rebounds.
Bradley does like her team’s potential, particularly with three Clinton High School products: Kalk, Hannah Welte and Ciochon.
“They work really well together,” she said. “I think we’ve had two really good recruiting classes, but it’s going to hurt us for a few games not having the experience Christy (Melton) brings to our team. It’s going to be up to her if she wants to take a little time off once soccer is done. We’re obviously hoping they can continue in the tournament.”
Bradley said several freshmen could log significant minutes this season, including 6-foot-2 Linos from Whitewater, 5-9 Hadja Bayo from Round Rock, Texas— who started Wednesday—and 5-6 guard Oceanna Estrada from Los Gatos, Calif.
“It’s nice to be able to look eye to eye with a player,” Bradley said of Linos, who also played volleyball for the Bucs. “(Linos) is a very hard worker who should give us a presence inside. Hadja Bayo isn’t as tall, but she’s a physical player and Oceanna is a really good shooter.”
• WEDNESDAY’S BOXSCORE: MILLIKIN 77, BELOIT COLLEGE 49
Beloit College……...19 4 13 13—49
Millikin………………24 18 20 15—77
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Buoyancy 4-11 5-8 13, Kalk 4-16 3-8 12, Ciochon 5-11 1-4 12, Welte 2-7 0-0 4, Bayo 0-1 2-2 2, Olson 3-4 0-0 6, Linos 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 18-54 11-22 49.
MILLIKIN (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Knudsen 8-17 2-4 19, Coffman 4-11 8-9 17, Staton 4-8 0-0 11, Hildebrand 2-5 1-4 5, Fox 1-1 0-2 3, Ratsch 3-8 4-4 10, McCullum 3-5 2-2 8, Brown 0-1 2-2 2, White 1-2 0-0 2, Snyder 0-5 0-0 0, Ness 0-2 0-0 0, Thomason 0-1 0-0 0, Darden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-67 19-27 77.
3-pt. Goals—BC 2-10 (Boyance 0-1, Kalk 1-7, Ciochon 1-1, Welte 0-1), MU 6-17 (Knudsen 1-3, Coffman 1-4, Staton 3-5, Fox 1-1, White 0-1, Snyder 0-2). Total fouls—BC 21, MU 18.Fouled out—none. Rebounds—BC 39 (Linos 8), MU 50 (Ratsch 10).