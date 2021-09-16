BELOIT—There are a lot of ways you could describe Beloit College’s current football season.
Trial by fire. Paying their dues. None of them are going to signify a particularly easy method of going from inexperience to veteran efficiency.
Progress is the key word and while last Saturday was a 38-7 loss at Cornell College, it was definitely a step in the right direction for the Buccaneers.
“We didn’t punt until the end of the third quarter,” Beloit head coach Ted Soenksen said. “We moved the ball up and down the field. Unfortunately, once we got inside the 20-yard line we had mental mistakes that stunted our growth. We made it into the red zone five times, but only scored once. There was a lot of progress from week one to week two.”
The Bucs trailed the Rams just 10-7 at halftime.
But disaster struck in the third quarter.
“We drove into the red zone and then didn’t convert on a fourth down,” Soenksen said. “We gave up a touchdown four or five plays later. We fumbled on the kickoff return and they scored on the very next play. We went from being able to tie or take the lead to being down three scores in about 10 plays. That’s a young team learning, unfortunately.”
The Bucs are one of the youngest you’ll find. There is just one senior starting on defense. They have a little more experience on offense, barely.
“You have to learn how to win,” Soenksen said. “Every one of them had success in high school. But high school isn’t college. Everything is faster. The other teams are going to react faster. They’re going to take advantage of your mistakes quicker than in high school. You;’re playing a bunch of adults who have been through the trials and tribulations themselves.”
Soenksen said the Bucs were at least ready from the outset rather than the slow start they had in the season opening loss to Concordia Chicago. The main problem was not finishing drives.
“On one drive we had a false snap by the center and it caused us to go from first-and-10 to first-and-15,” the coach said. “On another we were trying to take a shot on third down and we were within field goal range. We had a missed communication on a snap count. We snapped it on time, but the left side of the line didn’t hear the count. We had only one sack the whole game, but it was on that play. My left guard and tackle don’t slide and the nose tackle comes untouched for a sack. It’s fourth and long and took us out of field-goal range. Another time we had a kick return to about the 6 (88 yards by Gavin Thorpe) and we had a good play called and a guy open, but a linebacker off the edge tipped the pass and a defensive lineman ended up catching it.
“We just have to get more comfortable and not so nervous inside the 20. It’s part of the growing they need to do each week. It is a hard feeling to know we had many opportunities we didn’t capitalize on, but it’s important for the kids to see the positives. We are obviously doing things better than we did the week before and much better than two years ago, but it still isn’t good enough. We have to find a way to be great, to be focused all the time and to execute all the time. We can’t let one bad play turn into five bad plays.”
Soenksen said he has been pleased with the development of freshman quarterback Jacob Shafer, who was 16-of-29 for 160 yards and ran for Beloit’s lone score.
“He is not playing perfect, but no one is,” the coach said. “He’s doing some things well. He had some really accurate throws throughout the game and we also missed some stuff. It’s part of him learning. He’s running our offense for the first time, going against a different defense every week and he will continue to get better.”
The road to success doesn’t get easier this week, but at least it’s a home game at Strong Stadium. Beloit welcomes in the University of Chicago, which is 2-0 after impressive victories over Washington-St. Louis (31-21) and Illinois College (66-14).
“It’s going to be a tough task,” Soenksen said. “Our number one focus is on ourselves. Are we going to operate more efficiently than we did a week ago? We have essentially blown a quarter each of the past two weeks. Can we play well all four quarters? They are a good team, but we still have to worry about us.”