BELOIT—The Beloit College men’s and women’s track and field programs were recently recognized as an NCAA All-Academic Team by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Junior Eva Laun-Smith, a Beloit Memorial graduate, was also recognized individually for NCAA All-Academic honors from the USTFCCCA.
The Buccaneer men posted a team grade point average of 3.29 while the women boasted the highest team grade point average of any program in the Midwest Conference at 3.58.
To be eligible for the team award, programs must hold a cumulative team grade point average of at least 3.1. Individually, student-athletes are eligible if they hold at least a 3.30 grade point average and if they finished the indoor season ranked among the top 50 in any individual event or were a member of a relay team ranked among the top 35.
Laun-Smith qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in two events and finished the season ranked in the top 30 in three individual events. Her leap of 5.84 meters (19-2) to capture gold in the long ump at the MWC Indoor Championships in February set the program record and catapulted her into second in the national rankings.
A week prior, Laun-Smith broke the school record in the 60-meter hurdles, crossing the line in 8.80 second at the Margaret Bradley Invitational. That time was seventh-best in Division III. In January, she recorded a leap of 11.51 meters (37-9.25) in the triple jump at the Warhawk Classic. That distance ranked 26th nationally at the end of the indoor season.
Laun-Smith was scheduled to compete in both the 60-meter hurdles and long jump at the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio in March before the NCAA canceled all winter championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.