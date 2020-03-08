BELOIT—Beloit College’s men’s lacrosse team led Carroll University after the first and third quarters, but fell to the Pioneers 11-8 on Saturday night at Strong Stadium.
The Buccaneers’ Keeler Tardiff scored twice and Andrei Prikhodko scored once and assisted on both of Tardiff’s scores as they took an 8-7 lead after three periods.
Carroll stepped up the pressure in the fourth, taking the lead for good at the 11:43 mark.
Tardiff and Prikhodko each tallied three goals. Goalie Quinn Olson suffered the loss in net despite contributi8ng 11 saves,
The Bucs will head to Chicago to face Illinois Institute of Technology at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
•WOMEN’S LACROSSE: BELOIT 16, BENEDICTINE 8: Senior Fiona Michman scored six goals and added an assist as the Bucs won at home Saturday afternoon.
Kieran Rodning chipped in five goals and an assist for the Bucs (3-2-0). Alexa Arakelian picked up the win in net with 13 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.