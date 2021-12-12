BELOIT—Disappointed in her team’s effort Friday night in a lopsided loss to visiting Ripon, head coach Gloria Bradley challenged her Beloit College women’s basketball team to re-energize itself before hosting a physical Cornell team Saturday.
While the Buccaneers couldn’t quite pull out a victory, the 65-59 setback was certainly a step forward for the young squad.
“Friday night was really humbling for them,” Bradley said of the 94-43 loss. “They needed a game like that. They were in a headspace where they weren’t giving the energy and the focus they needed. We’re much better than that.
“You don’t really know what’s going to happen if you don’t show up and play your best until it happens.That experience made them play a lot harder (Saturday).”
While the Bucs as a unit obviously improved, it was a great way to head into the break for Addyson Ciochon. She tallied a career-high 19 points, hitting 5-of-6 free throws and both her 3-point tries.
“Early on, that’s how she was playing, but then she had a quadricep pull and she got her two front teeth knocked loose,” Bradley said. “She was struggling with those injuries. Her mouth is still bothering her, but her legs are starting to feel better and when you’re talking about shooting the legs are what is going to have the most effect. You can tell she is feeling better.”
Ciochon agreed.
“My shot was on, for once,” she said with a grin. “I pulled my quad early in the season and then I got a shoulder from a teammate that jarred my teeth. The quad is better, but I still have to go to the dentist about my teeth. At least we have 14 days of break so I have plenty of time to heal up.”
She would certainly be happy if they can build on their performance.
“We started playing more team basketball actually,” she said. “We were talking more on defense. We were passing the ball more on offense, looking for other people’s shots rather than our own. We want to keep this energy going after the break.”
Cornell (6-3, 3-1 MWC) led 15-11 after one quarter, but the Bucs used a 7-2 run to take an 18-17 lead on Christy Melton’s short jumper with 6:50 left in the second quarter. That turned out to be their last lead as the Rams took a 27-22 advantage into halftime.
After Cornell went up by 10, 34-24, to start the second half, the Bucs whittled the lead down to three, 37-34.
The Bucs could get no closer, however, with Cornell often answering with an open 3-pointer by Madison Osborn (5-of-8 on 3s), Kali March (3-of-6) or Megan Gandrjup (2-of-6).
With Cornell able to outsize the Bucs inside, they focused their defensive efforts there and were primarily successful. But the Rams’ 10 3-pointers kept them at bay.
“Their guards were shooting a little over 20 percent on 3s, so it was a calculated gamble,” Bradley said of the emphasis away from the perimeter. “We were supposed to close out harder than we did. You give anybody a good look long enough they’re going to start knocking some down. In the first half we were closing real well. They only shot 27 percent in the first half. Then we started getting lazy and they started knocking them down and got on a roll.
“That’s a growing up thing for us. We have to keep our foot on the pedal.”
The Bucs (3-8, 0-4) trailed 43-36 after three quarters. Beloit closed within five at 46-41 and again at 50-45 with 7 minutes left before Cornell pushed it out to 13 with under 2 minutes to play. It didn’t help that Elizabeth Kalk (16 points) was on the bench for part of that stretch, but Bradley said it couldn’t be helped because she was exhausted.
“She had to come out or she wouldn’t have been any good at the end of the game,” the coach said. “When she gets fatigued she tries to push through, but decision-making suffers. I needed to get her a rest. She went back out and it showed.”
The Bucs, who have dropped five straight, closed the game out on a 6-1 run, but it wasn’t enough.
• NOTES: Melton pulled down a team-high nine boards. ...The Bucs scored 22 points off turnovers while the Rams scored eight. ...Friday night, Beloit fell behind 30-10 after one quarter and never recovered. T’Aira Boyance led Beloit with 14 points. Ciochon had 11.
• SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE: Cornell 64, Beloit 59.
Cornell……...15 12 16 21—64
Beloit………..11 11 14 23—59
CORNELL (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Adewusi 4-11 3-4 11, Simmons 5-9 0-0 10, Wauters 2-12 0-0 4, Osborn 6-9 0-0 17, March 4-8 1-2 12, Gandrup 2-7 0-0 6, Perez-Johnson 0-5 2-2 2, Reece 0-1 0-0 0, Ventura 0-1 0-0 0, Saucedo 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 23-63 8-10 64.
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Ciochon 6-14 5-6 19, Bayo 2-2 2-2 6, Boyance 1-8 1-4 3, Kalk 5-12 3-5 16, Welte 2-9 2-4 7, Melton 3-5 2-4 7, Olson 0-4 0-0 0, Linos 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 20-57 13-21 59.
3-pt. Goals: CC 10-22 (Osborn 5-8, March 3-6, Gandrup 2-6, Perez-Johnson 0-1, Ventura 0-1). BC 6-16 (Ciochon 2-2, Kalk 3-7, Welte 1-4, Olson 0-3). Fouled out: Adewusi. Total fouls: CC 18, BC 10. Rebounds: CC 43 (Simmons 9, Perez-Johnson 9), BC 37 (Melton 9).
SUNDAY’S BOXSCORE: Ripon 94, Beloit 43.
Ripon……..30 16 20 28—94
Beloit……..10 13 10 10—43
RIPON (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Brescia 6-11 2-2 14, Leslie 5-12 0-0 13, Opelt 4-6 0-0 9, Jensen 4-7 1-2 9, Fall 1-3 0-0 3, Walters 5-9 5-6 15, Hartmann 3-7 6-8 12, Anderson 3-4 0-0 8, Mollen 1-4 2-2 4, Fahrney 2-5 0-0 4, Bukouricz 1-1 1-2 3. Totals: 35-69 17-22 94.
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Buoyancy 6-7 2-5 14, Ciochon 4-10 3-6 11, Kalk 2-9 1-2 5, Bayo 1-2 0-1 2, Welte 1-3 0-0 2, Melton 3-4 0-0 6, Linos 1-3 0-0 2, Olson 0-3 1-2 1, McNair 0-2 0-0 0, Wesley 0-1 0-0 0, Estrada 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-45 7-18 43.
3-pt. Goals: RC 7-16 (Leslie 3-6, Opelt 1-2, Fall 1-2, Walters 0-2, Anderson 2-3, Fahrney 0-1), BC 0-5 (Ciochon 0-2, Kalk 0-2, Welte 0-1). Fouled out: Welte. Total fouls: RC 20, BC 19. Rebounds: RC 48 (Brescia 12), BC 22 (Kalk 4).