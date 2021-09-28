BELOIT—Beloit College and Grinnell will match rebuilding football programs on Saturday as the Buccaneers celebrate homecoming at Strong Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff).
With both teamswith a bye week last Saturday, Beloit (0-3) had time to regroup from a 66-0 loss to visiting University of Chicago while Grinnell spent a week basking in a 35-28 overtime victory over Lawrence.
That was the Pioneers’ first victory since Nov. 10, 2018, when they topped Beloit, 41-31, in the season finale for both teams. In 2019, shorthanded Grinnell shut down its season after being outscored 114-3 in three losses.
“Grinnell is much improved from two years ago,” Beloit head coach Ted Soenksen said. “They have 57 guys listed on their roster so they have almost doubled their size. They have a good amount of juniors and seniors.”
One of those seniors, wide receiver Dustin Saia, earned Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors after catching three TD passes against Lawrence. He had 215 all-purpose yards, going 125 yards on 11 receptions, rushing five times for 29 yards and returning a kickoff 61 yards. He was later named to the D3football.com Team of the Week.
Soenksen said the Bucs know all about Saia, but their mission will be to shut down the Pioneers as a team, not just one player.
“Their offense is built around running the ball and controlling the clock and having a quarterback who is athletic and makes plays,” the Beloit coach said. “Their seniors are playing like seniors. We just have to know what our responsibilities are and carry them out. The way to stop teams with good players is to be in the right spot and make tackles.”
The Bucs’ lineup is dominated by first-year players, including quarterback Jacob Shafer, who was 11-for-15 against UC. For the season, he is 35-of-62 for 307 yards.
The team’s youth gives it hope for the future, but guarantees fans are going to see a lot of growing pains along the way.
“Obviously the Chicago game wasn’t great, but we still showed a lot of progress,” Soenksen said. “Offensively and defensively we have a lot of things we need to work on, but we are improving. We just need to find a way not to hurt ourselves. We have to avoid bad penalties and untimely mistakes, basically.
“We’re a young team and it’s a battle to build a team the way you want it. It’s every day, all day.”
Grinnell (1-2) lost two lopsided games to start the season (48-13 to Rockford University and 42-7 to Monmouth) before its win.
“They’ve had some success this season, winning a game, and we haven’t had that yet,” Soenksen said., “Confidence-wise, we just have to continue to fight through. We have to control what we can control and get better at what we do. We need to do our own job and if we do that we will be on the right track.”
The Bucs should be as healthy as they’ve been all season. During the bye week, they recharged their batteries.
“We did a community service project last Friday in which we raked leaves and helped clean up the campus,” the coach said. “We gave them off Saturday and Sunday and we did film work and walk-throughs on Monday. (Tuesday) we’ll do our first practice with pads on since last Wednesday. They should be fresh and everyone is showing up with a good attitude. I think it’s a good sign the guys are ready to take on the second half of the season.”
• NOTES: The Bucs have been outscored 134-14. They have averaged only 1.2 yards per rushing attempt, an average of 37 per game while allowing a whopping 301.3 on average. ...Grinnell and Beloit have a series dating back to 1915. The Bucs lead the overall series 30-28-1 and are 5-5 in the past 10 meetings.