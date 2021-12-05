MONMOUTH, Ill. — The Beloit College men's and women's basketball teams went down to defeat Saturday to Monmouth.
The Bucs' women's squad fell 84-40, while the men lost 75-61.
In the women's game, Monmouth sprinted out to a 23-7 lead. The Bucs played the next two quarters much more competitively before being blasted 26-5 in the final quarter.
Beloit made just 14 of its 58 shots from the field, good for just 24 percent. Liz Kalk led the Bucs with 13 points, while Christy Melton came off the bench to lead the team in rebounds with 11.
The difference from beyond the arc was striking, as Beloit hit just two three-pointers in 13 attempts, while Monmouth went 12-for-33.
The Bucs (3-6) will be back home to host Ripon Friday night.
The men's team was down by just three points at 31-28 at halftime, but allowed 44 points in the second half to fall to 2-6 on the season.
Scott Olsen led the Bucs with 21 points, while Brian Rusch added 10 to go along with a team-best six rebounds. Ethan Bozzo hit a pair of free throws to bring the Bucs within 44-42 with 13:38 left to play in the game, but Monmouth responded by going on a 9-2 run to open the game up.
The Bucs would claw back to within four on a Rusch trey with 9:15 to play, but would get no closer the rest of the way.
Monmouth was led by Jordan Metcalf's 18 points.
The men will host Ripon Friday at 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN"S BOXSCORE:
MONMOUTH 84, BELOIT 40
Beloit 7 14 14 5--40
Monmouth 23 19 16 26--84
BELOIT: Kalk 4-19 4-6 13; Boyance 3-12 2-6 8, Ciochon 2-6 2-2 6, Welte 2-10 0-0 5, Bayo 0-1 0-2 0, Linos 2-4 0-0 4, Olson 0-1 2-2 2, Melton 1-3 0-0 2, McNair 0-2 0-0- 0. Totals: 14-58 10-18 40.
MONMOUTH: Morgan 10-16 1-1 26, Osmulski 3-10 5-6 12, Warner 3-5 1-2 10, Wall 3-10 0-0 9, Kintigh 3-6 3-4 9, Harlan 4-6 0-2 8, Mitchell 1-8 6-7 8, Scheidenhelm 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 27-63 18-24 84.
3-pointers: Beloit 2-13 (Kalk 1-5, Ciochon 0-2, Welte 1-4, Olson 0-1, McNair 0-1). Monmouth 12-33 (Morgan 5-10, Osmulski 1-5, Warner 3-4, Wall 3-7, Harlan 0-1, Mitchell 0-4, Scheidenhelm 0-1, Luna 0-1). Rebounds: Beloit 29 (Melton 11), Monmouth 42 (Morgan 8). Turnovers: Beloit 16, Monmouth 8.
MEN'S BOXSCORE
MONMOUTH 75, BELOIT 61
Beloit 28 33--61
Monmouth 31 44--75
BELOIT: Olsen 8-14 1-3 21, Rusch 4-9 0-0 10, Walters 1-5 6-9 9, My Walters 1-9 2-2 5, Ganiyu 1-3 1-2 3, Faligan 2-4 2-2 6, Myles 0-1 3-4 3, Bozzo 0-1 2-2 2, Scuefield 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Lottig 0-1 0-0 0, Eischeid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-52 17-24 61.
MONMOUTH: Metcalf 7-9 4-4 18, Njoku 6-10 0-2 13, Oradiegwu 4-6 5-7 13, Sidhu 2-6 2-4 7, Brasfield 2-7 0-4 5, Greenman 2-4 1-2 7, Ewald 2-4 1-2 5, Adolphson 0-0 3-6 3, Biedscheid 1-2 0-0 2, Jo Oradiegwu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 27-51 16-30 75.
3-pointers: Beloit 8-26 (Olsen 4-9, Rusch 2-6, An Walters 1-3, My Walters 1-5, Myles 0-1, Lottig 0-1, Eischeid 0-1), Monmouth 5-17 (Wheeler 0-1, Flynn 0-1, Njoku 1-4, Jon Oradiegwu 0-1, Sidhu 1-2, Brasfield 1-2, Greenman 2-4, Ewald 0-1, Biedscheid 0-1). Rebounds: Beloit 28 (Rusch 6), Monmouth 33 (Jon Oradiegwu 9). Turnovers: Beloit 14, Monmouth 13.