BELOIT—Beloit College Athletic Director Dave DeGeorge announced the hiring of Kevin Lerg as the Buccaneers’ new head men’s lacrosse coach this week.
“We are extremely pleased to have Coach Lerg leading our men’s lacrosse program,” said DeGeorge. “He has a strong coaching background and he is an energetic recruiter. I am very excited to see the success he will bring to the program.”
Lerg comes to Beloit from Hartwick College where he was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator since 2017.
“I’d like to thank Athletic Director DeGeorge and the rest of the search committee for giving me the opportunity to be the new men’s lacrosse coach at Beloit,” noted Lerg. “I look forward to working with the players and Beloit College staff to give the best experience off and on the field for the student-athletes.”
• In four seasons with the Hawks, including the shortened 2020 campaign and a cancelled 2021 season due to the pandemic, Lerg helped lead Hartwick to two Empire 8 conference tournament appearances. During that span, he coached a U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-American, an academic All-American, an All-Region honoree and eight all-conference selections.
Prior to the stint at Hartwick, Lerg was the recruiting coordinator, defensive coordinator and assistant coach at Hiram College. He also has experience as a coach/instructor with Force Lacrosse based in Ohio.
A two-time team captain as a student-athlete at Adrian College, Lerg led his squad to four NCAA tournament appearances and a 33-0 conference record. He was a three-time all-conference selection.
Lerg graduated from Adrian College with a degree in Communication Arts in 2014 and earned a master’s in Interdisciplinary Studies from Hiram College in 2017.