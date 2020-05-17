BELOIT—Beloit College Head Football Coach Ted Soenksen has announced the addition of Charles D. Gibson to his coaching staff.
Gibson will specialize in coaching the wide receivers and will have his work cut out for him. The only returning wide receivers on the squad were freshmen in 2019: MJ Smith-Dukes, Seth Hudson and Cyras Roman, who started last season as a quarterback.
The Bucs never mounted much of an aerial attack in 2019. They threw just four touchdown passes last fall.
Prior to joining Beloit College, Gibson worked at Alabama State University as an offensive assistant specializing in quarterbacks under offensive coordinator Mark Orlando for three seasons (2015-2017).
Gibson’s game day responsibilities included charting plays and coverages, as well as assisting in the personnel rotation on offense. He was also heavily involved in recruiting during his time at ASU.
During the 2015 season, Gibson assisted an offensive attack that finished fifth in points scored and saw Daniel Duhart (QB) finish fourth in passing efficiency.
During the 2016 campaign, Alabama State finished first in rushing offense in the SWAC behind Khalid Thomas, the second-leading rusher in the SWAC who finished with 1,237 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, averaging 113 yards per game.
In the 2017 football season Alabama State finished in the Top 5 of rushing again, finishing in fourth.
A native of Montgomery, Alabama, Gibson earned his bachelor degree in Collaborative Education from Alabama State University in May 2020 and is a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
