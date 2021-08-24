BELOIT—The news Beloit College’s football team boasts a roster of 77 players should be welcomed by every Buccaneer fan.
That’s the sort of plateau head coach Ted Soenksen has strived to reach since taking the job 2 1/2 years ago.
There isn’t any downside to having more talent, more depth and more competition in the program. There is one fact that needs to be stressed, however.
While the Buccaneers suddenly have much better numbers than in the past, they’re also going to be one of the youngest college football teams anywhere.
“It’s exciting to have a full depth chart,” Soenksen said. “We are two to three deep at every position now and in special teams. It’s a full team. It’s just a very young team. Out of those numbers we are looking at 62 guys who have never played a snap of college football.”
Well, in an actual game anyway. While COVID wiped out Beloit’s 2020 schedule, the team was allowed to do some non-contact drills in the fall and padded up in the spring.
“It is nice that half of our roster is returning and practiced in the fall and in the spring,” Soenksen said. “We do have guys who, while they didn’t get game experience, at least they’re not coming in without any knowledge of what we’re doing.”
The Bucs won’t scrimmage another team this fall. Soenksen says that isn’t a necessary component when it comes to evaluating his talent and determining the depth chart.
“We’ve had live tackle intrasquad football to evaluate players,” he said. “We have good coaches who can figure out if the guys know what they’re doing. On defense are they in the right spots, are they rallying to the football, are they taking good angles and making tackles? Offensively, are they lining up right, do they know their responsibilities and are they moving fast? We need guys making plays on both sides of the ball, running hard. It doesn’t matter who you are going against, those are the things you are going to look for.”
The coach said every season the Bucs start with a clean slate and everyone must earn a starting role. That includes the seven seniors he has on the roster this year.
“Obviously, we are increasing reps for certain guys, but what we told our guys is that nothing is set yet,” Soenksen said. “Everyone has to show they deserve more opportunities. The majority of our guys are going to get on the field in some way, whether it’s as a first-team guy, a rotational guy or special teams.”
Soenksen said he has been pleased with the potential of both his offensive and defensive lines.
“We have depth, good competition and a good amount of talent,” he said. “The offensive line will be the most experienced group on the team. There will most likely be two guys who started in 2019 and will start again in their senior year and another who started as a freshman and will now start as a junior. So three out of five would have significant experience, but it has still been a long time since those guys were on the field.
“The defensive line is a very good group of young guys, but out of that whole group I think there is just one who has played in a college football game.”
While Soenksen admits he’s reluctant to single out individual players in the pre-season, he said some of his more experienced players have done exactly what he hoped for so far. That includes senior left guard Jonathan Lombardo and senior center Corey McNeal. On defense, transfer DB Dallas McKinney has taken on a leadership role, as has senior linebacker Josh Shapiro and senior running back/receiver Silas Say.
“Those are all guys we were hoping would do good things and continue their development and they’ve done that,” he said.
As for other positions, like quarterback, give the Bucs a little more time, he said.
“Quarterback is obviously a very important position and we have four candidates who are battling it out,” he said.k “I feel good about that competition.”
During their forced hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, Soenksen and his staff stayed on their mission to recruit a bigger and better roster, emphasizing they needed to acquire more players from Wisconsin and Illinois.
“When I got here there were three players from Wisconsin and Illinois combined,” he said. “We’ve continued to recruit nation-wide, but we’re getting a lot more kids from those two states.”
Locally, three players from Turner are current Bucs: running back Nano Reyes, linebacker Aiden Diehl and wide receiver Brady Card, a transfer from UW-Platteville.
In all, the Bucs have players from 18 different states.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs will open at home this season with Concordia-Chicago visiting Strong Stadium on Sept. 4.