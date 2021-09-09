MILWAUKEE—Beloit College spotted Wisconsin Lutheran College a 2-0 lead Wednesday night and never could come back completely.
The Buccaneers fell, 2-1, to slip to 2-1-0 for the season.
After coming up empty on 12 first-half shots, Beloit scored in the 47th minute. Derek Veenstra played the ball out wide to the left side of the box. Brandon Joly chased it down and one-timed it back into the middle of the box where Patrick Casola put his right foot on it, redirecting the ball past WLC’s diving keeper into the lower right corner.
Despite continuing to provide pressure, Beloit never could tally the equalizer. The Bucs are back on the road Friday in Plymouth, Wis., to take on Lakeland University at 7 p.m.
• WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Bucs battled with Edgewood College to a 2-2 tie Wednesday night in Madison.
Beloit took the lead twice only to have the Eagles tie it each time.
Lorraine Pedroza got the Bucs on the board less than a minute before halftime. After Edgewood tied it on a penalty kick, Beloit went back in front in the 57th minute on a goal by Makenna Downing.
Edgewood tallied the equalizer in the 83rd minute. In overtime, both teams had chances, but neither cashed in.
Audrey Ketterer and Maya Betzler shared time in net with each posting three saves.
Beloit (0-0-2) is back in action Friday hosting Wisconsin Lutheran at 5 p.m.
• FOOTBALL: The Bucs (0-1) hit the road after a 30-7 loss to Concordia Chicago last Saturday. Beloit will play at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, at 1 p.m. Saturday in their Midwest Conference opener.
The Rams also dropped their first game, 38-7 against visiting Coe. They are similar to the Bucs in playing a number of inexperienced newcomers to college football. Twenty-eight Rams saw their first collegiate action against Coe, including seven starters.
All MWC schools will play a nine-game round-robin schedule over the next 10 weeks to determine a regular-season champion and conference positioning. Gone away is the North and South Division format of recent years. All games count as conference from here on out.
Cornell has won the past five games between the schools and 21 of the past 27. Beloit hasn’t won in Mount Vernon since 1994. In their last meeting, the Bucs held a 17-7 lead in the second quarter on Sept. 22, 2018 at Strong Stadium, but Cornell rallied for a 28-17 win. The Rams outgained the Bucs in total yards, 462-172.
• VOLLEYBALL: The Bucs will participate in the Pointer Invitational at UW-Stevens Point Friday and Saturday. Beloit will play St. Mary’s (Minn.) at 5 p.m. Friday and on Saturday the Bucs play Carleton at 10 a.m. and Marian University at 2 p.m.