GALESBURG, Ill. — Beloit College’s Buccaneers outshot, outrebounded and outscored Knox College Thursday night and sophomore Azeez Ganiyu had a lot to do with all three outcomes.
The Beloit Memorial High School product converted 7-of-10 shots on his way to a team-high 19 points and added nine rebounds and five blocked shots as Beloit snapped a nine-game skid with a 60-53 victory.
The win was the Bucs’ first in MWC play this season. They improved to 3-13 overall and 1-6 in league play. Knox is 5-8 and 1-4.
The Bucs trailed by four points at halftime and trailed much of the second half. With just over seven minutes remaining, Andrew Walters converted a traditional three-point play to give the Bucs a 42-41 lead. They never lost it.
A 3-pointer by Mylan Walters gave Beloit a 49-43 lead with five minutes left. The Prairie Fire eventually rallied to within two, 52-50, with 2:30 left. Michael Myles contributed a pair of free throws and Mylan Walters added another big trey to push it to a 57-50 lead with less than two minutes remaining.
Beloit converted 44.4 percent of its shots compared to 36.7 by the Prairie Fire. The Bucs were particularly effective on 3-pointers, converting 8-of-13. They also were 12-of-18 at the free-throw line while Knox was just 5-of-9.
Ganiyu helped Beloit lead in total rebounds 35-29. The only negative statistic for the Bucs was turnovers with 21 while Knox had 14.
Mylan Walters converted three 3-pointers and added 13 points for the Bucs while Brian Rush also had three treys and 10 points.
Matt Garife led Knox with 17 points while Sean Gallery had nine rebounds.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs will host Illinois College at 3 p.m. Saturday.
• BOXSCORE: Beloit College 60, Knox 53.
Beloit College……20 40 – 60
Knox College…….24 29 – 53
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) – Ganiyu 7-10 5-8 19, M. Walters 4-10 2-3 13, Rusch 3-4 1-2 10, Myles 2-6 2-2 7, A. Walters 2-5 2-3 6, Lottig 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Scuefield 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Eischeid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-45 12-18 60.
KNOX COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) – Giraffe 7-12 2-4 17, Gallery 2-12 3-4 7, Lockett 3-10 0-0 6, Windham 2-6 0-0 4, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Derry 3-7 0-1 7, Piepkorn 2-5 0-0 6, Bray 1-1 0-0 2, DaCosta 1-1 0-0 2, Mendez 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 22-60 5-9 53.
3-pt. Goals: BC 8-13 (M. Walters 3-5, Rusch 3-3, Myles 1-1, A. Walters 0-1, Lottig 1-1, Anderson 0-2), KC 4-10 (Garife 1-2, Gallery 0-2, Lockett 0-1, Windham 0-1, Derry 1-1, Piepkorn 2-3). Rebounds: BC 35 (Ganiyu 9), Knox 29 (Gallery 9).. Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BC 17, KC 17.