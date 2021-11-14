BELOIT — Just a week after suffering one of the worst losses in football program history, Beloit College’s Buccaneers closed out 2021 without a victory, but with a reason to hold their heads high.
Visiting Illinois College led just 7-0 at halftime and the outcome was still in doubt deep into the fourth quarter before the Blueboys came away with a 21-3 victory at Strong Stadium.
After a series of lopsided defeats, this was a game the Bucs could finally build on.
“It’s gigantic progress,” Beloit head coach Ted Soenksen said. “The defense has had a lot of four-quarter fights, but this is the first time we fought the whole time as a team. The effort was there. The heart was there.
“We’ve been trying to instill in the guys that we’re not quitting, we’re not giving up ever and we were in the fight. We just missed the big play down the sideline that could have made it a 14-10 game with four minutes left. We just didn’t quite get it done.”
That’s still likely to take some time. But Soenksen believes they’re finally on the right track.
“A season like this, there are all sorts of opportunities to quit,” the coach said. “We started with 75 (players) and we still have 70. We probably had our best week of practice. It’s encouraging because we have so many players coming back.”
The Bucs have only a handful of seniors who were honored before the game — Robert Franklin, Jonathan Lombardo, Dallas McKinney, Corey McNeal, Silas Say, Josh Shapiro and Genesis Solomon — and Soenksen said a few are likely to return next fall due to an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
After their most lopsided loss of the season (84-3 to Lake Forest) last week, the Bucs held the Blueboys (5-5, 5-4) scoreless in the first quarter. It wasn’t easy. IC blocked a punt and took over at the Beloit 25, but the Bucs held and took the ball over on downs.
The Blueboys finally broke the scoreless tie on their first possession of the second quarter with an 11-play, 90-yard drive capped by a 34-yard run by Triston Aguilar Ladson.
The defense turned in a stellar play to keep it 7-0. After IC intercepted a pass by Jacob Shafer, the Bucs got the ball back when Kyle Spring-McCottry punched it free from an IC back and teammate Tre’Von Colvin pounced on it at the Beloit 27.
The Bucs’ AJ Fitzpatrick returned the second-half kickoff 22 yards. With a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty tacked on, the Bucs took over at the IC 45. Shafer kept the drive alive when he found Fitzpatrick for 19 yards on a fourth-and-4 play. He then hit Bryan Casado for 12 yards to the IC 8. The Blueboys’ defense forced a 25-yard field goal that Rafael Cervantes Jr. converted for a 7-3 game.
The Blueboys made it 14-3 on a 4-yard TD run by Devin Tynan early in the fourth quarter. The Bucs’ best scoring opportunity came when Shafer hit on three passes to move to the IC 31. He barely overthrew a diving Fitzpatrick on fourth down, stalling the drive. IC went on to score again with Matt Schultz taking it in from 3-yards out with 1:31 to play for the 21-3 final.
Shafer had his ups and downs on the blustery day, finishing 13-for-31 for 108 yards.
“I think he did some good stuff and he had some issues,” Soenksen said. “There isn’t one guy on this team who isn’t screwing up at times, me included. He is a tough young man and he’s going to continue to get better.”
That will be a common theme for the Bucs (0-10, 0-9).
“We have to improve everywhere,” the coach said. “We have to get bigger, faster, stronger. We have to keep developing chemistry. At least we’re not where we were the past two years where we had to bring in as many guys as possible. We did a good job recruiting and now we don’t have that pressure. We have a good roster. We need to find the right 30-35 guys now.”
• NOTES: Fitzpatrick caught six passes for 50 yards. ...On defense, EK Davis and Christopher Croft Jr. each tallied eight tackles. Eli Allen had a tackle for a loss and a sack.
• SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE: IC 21, Beloit 3
Illinois College…...0 7 0 14 -- 21
Beloit College……3 0 0 0 -- 0
SCORING SUMMARY: IC -- Aguilar Ladson, 34, run (Johnson kick). BC -- Cervantes, 25, field goal. IC -- Tynan, 4, run (Johnson kick). IC -- Schultz, 3, run (Johnson kick).
TEAM STATS: First downs -- IC 20, BC 10. Rushing -- IC 52-290, BC 32-40. Passing -- IC 100, BC 108. Passes -- IC 20-7-0, BC 32-13-1. Fumbles -- IC 2-1, BC 2-0. Punts -- IC 7-32.1, BC 9-26.7. Penalties -- IC 10-120, BC 2-10.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing -- IC, Aguilar Ladson 10-86, Tynan 10-72, Gaul 21-63, Schultz 5-50. BC, Say 20-15, Marquez 3-14. Passing -- IC, Gaul 20-7-0, 100. BC, Shafer 31-13-1, 108, Powe 1-0-0. Receiving -- IC, Corley 4-59, Water 2-33. BC, Fitzpatrick 6-50, Card 3-30, Guillen 1-18, Casado 2-14.