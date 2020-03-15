AUBURNDALE, Fla.—Beloit College’s baseball team wrapped up its trip to the RussMatt Invitational with its eighth consecutive victory, 7-3 over Penn State-Abington on Saturday morning.
The Buccaneers (8-1) belted 14 hits while their pitchers stranded 12 Abington runners on base.
Beloit opened the scoring on a Bronson Balholm RBI single that scored Nick Schmidt. After a scoreless second inning, Balholm tripled in the third to score Schmidt again. James Wicker added an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.
Balholm tacked on a two-run single in the fourth inning for a 5-0 advantage.
In the sixth inning, Abington snapped Beloit’s string of 26 overall consecutive shutout innings by scoring a run. PSA added two more runs in the top of the eighth, but the Bucs answered when Terrance Cribbs doubled for an RBI and Deven Irwin added an RBI single for a 7-3 lead.
The Bucs set PSA down in order in the ninth to seal the victory.
Balholm went 3-for-4 with a run scored and four RBIs.
Jacob Sligar (2-0) collected the win on the mound. He scattered nine hits while striking out three, walking one and allowing a single earned run over 5 1-3 innings. A.J. Parnell and Wicker came on in relief with Packer picking up a save.
• FRIDAY’S ACTION: Beloit swept Crown College on Friday, 17-0 and 10-0. Beloit had 20 hits in the opener and 12 more in the nightcap.
In the opener, Schmidt was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Cribbs was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Austin De La Cruz was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and drew Freitag was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Going 2-fort-4 were Balholm, Wicker and Garrison Ferone. Wicker had two doubles.
Winning pitcher Connor McCloskey (2-0) tossed a complete-game two-hitter with two walks and three strikeouts.
Balholm went 3-for-4 in the nightcap with a run scored and an RBI. Cribbs was 2-for-2 with a double and a home run, scoring twice and driving in three.
Justin Kopech scattered four hits while striking out six and walking just one for the complete-game victory.
The Bucs’ three senior pitchers—Kopech, McCloskey and Danny Belling combined to throw 22 consecutive shutout innings in three consecutive games.
• UP NEXT: Nothing this season. The College has postponed the remainder of spring action due to the coronavirus outbreak.
