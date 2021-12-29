DEPERE, Wis.—After taking a break for the holidays, Beloit College’s men’s basketball team resumed its schedule and its scoring struggles Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers fell to UW-Platteville (12-0), ranked third nationally in the latest D3hoops.com poll, 74-46, in a tournament hosted by St. Norbert College at Mulva Sports Center.

Beloit (2-10) will now face the loser of a matchup between host St. Norbert and Northland College at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Pioneers shot nearly 50 percent from the field and were 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Beloit shot just 35 percent from the field and 7-of-10 at the line.

Andrew Walters led the Bucs with nine points and six rebounds. Michael Myles had a team-high three assists and Jabari Scuefield posted four steals.

The Pioneers were led by Jack Huml with 15 points while Logan Pearson had 14 and Quintin Shields 12.

• WOMENS’S HOOPS: The Beloit College women picked up a 76-66 victory over Concorida Chicago Tuesday.

The game was tied at 47 heading into the fourth quarter before the Bucs exploded for a 29-19 advantage in the final stanza.

The Bucs were led by Liz Kalk, who had a terrific all-around game. Kalk finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals without committing a turnover.

Boyance T’Aira added 18 points, Hannah Welte chipped in 15 and Hadja Bayo finished with 13.

The Bucs will be back at home Thursday at 2 p.m. against Elmhurst University.

• WEDNESDAY’S BOXSCORE: UW-Platteville 74, Beloit College 46.

UW-PLATTEVILLE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Huml 5-8 3-4 15; Pearson 5-9 2-2 14; Shields 3-7 4-4 12;

Probst 4-10 0-0 9; Tuma 4-8 0-0 8; Nies 3-5 0-0 6; Stovall 2-5 1-2 5; Emler 1-1 0-0 3; Bender 1-1 0-0 2; Paske 0-2 0-0 0; Ranney 0-1 0-0 0.. Totals 28-57 10-12 74.

BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) Myles 3-7 2-2 9; A. Walters 3-9 2-2 9; Scuefield 3-6 2-2

8; Ganiyu 3-4 0-1 6; Rusch 2-8 0-0 5; Eischeid 1-1 0-0 3; M. Walters 1-4 0-0 3; Anderson 1-3 0-0 2; Davis 0-1 1-3 1; Gatsis 0-2 0-0 0; Olsen 0-1 0-0 0; Aronovitz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 7-10 46

