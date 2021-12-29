Bucs fall to unbeaten UW-Platteville By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Dec 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEPERE, Wis.—After taking a break for the holidays, Beloit College’s men’s basketball team resumed its schedule and its scoring struggles Wednesday night.The Buccaneers fell to UW-Platteville (12-0), ranked third nationally in the latest D3hoops.com poll, 74-46, in a tournament hosted by St. Norbert College at Mulva Sports Center.Beloit (2-10) will now face the loser of a matchup between host St. Norbert and Northland College at 5 p.m. Thursday.The Pioneers shot nearly 50 percent from the field and were 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Beloit shot just 35 percent from the field and 7-of-10 at the line.Andrew Walters led the Bucs with nine points and six rebounds. Michael Myles had a team-high three assists and Jabari Scuefield posted four steals.The Pioneers were led by Jack Huml with 15 points while Logan Pearson had 14 and Quintin Shields 12.• WOMENS’S HOOPS: The Beloit College women picked up a 76-66 victory over Concorida Chicago Tuesday.The game was tied at 47 heading into the fourth quarter before the Bucs exploded for a 29-19 advantage in the final stanza.The Bucs were led by Liz Kalk, who had a terrific all-around game. Kalk finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals without committing a turnover.Boyance T’Aira added 18 points, Hannah Welte chipped in 15 and Hadja Bayo finished with 13.The Bucs will be back at home Thursday at 2 p.m. against Elmhurst University.• WEDNESDAY’S BOXSCORE: UW-Platteville 74, Beloit College 46.UW-PLATTEVILLE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Huml 5-8 3-4 15; Pearson 5-9 2-2 14; Shields 3-7 4-4 12;Probst 4-10 0-0 9; Tuma 4-8 0-0 8; Nies 3-5 0-0 6; Stovall 2-5 1-2 5; Emler 1-1 0-0 3; Bender 1-1 0-0 2; Paske 0-2 0-0 0; Ranney 0-1 0-0 0.. Totals 28-57 10-12 74.BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) Myles 3-7 2-2 9; A. Walters 3-9 2-2 9; Scuefield 3-6 2-28; Ganiyu 3-4 0-1 6; Rusch 2-8 0-0 5; Eischeid 1-1 0-0 3; M. Walters 1-4 0-0 3; Anderson 1-3 0-0 2; Davis 0-1 1-3 1; Gatsis 0-2 0-0 0; Olsen 0-1 0-0 0; Aronovitz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 7-10 46 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Holiday lights display brings out the kid in these families Two Beloit residents part of latest pardons by Gov. Evers Beloit man arrested after outburst at gas station Families of Beloit gun violence to speak out at meeting New Rockton store features boutique items Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime