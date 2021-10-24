Bucs fall to 0-7 By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Oct 24, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save APPLETON, Wis. — The Beloit College football team fell to 0-7 with a 43-21 defeat to Lawrence Saturday afternoon. Lawrence held a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter when Jacob Shafer hit Jeto-River Sanon with a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-7. After a Lawrence touchdown and failed conversion attempt, Gavin Thorpe returned a punt 27 yards for a Beloit touchdown to draw the Bucs within 16-14. Lawrence rattled off 20 straight points before AJ Fitzpatrick got the Bucs back on the board with a 32-yard touchdown catch from Shafer. The Vikings dominated the statistical battle, outgaining Beloit 472-172. Lawrence quarterback D'Andre Weaver was particularly effective, going 28-for-46 with 353 yards and four touchdowns. The Bucs will be back on the gridiron Saturday when they host Ripon at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Beloit man charged after mixup in jail release Beloit man charged after shots fired incident at motel High speed chase results in charges for Beloit man 15-year-old enters not guilty plea in Labor Day weekend homicide Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime