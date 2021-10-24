APPLETON, Wis. — The Beloit College football team fell to 0-7 with a 43-21 defeat to Lawrence Saturday afternoon. 

Lawrence held a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter when Jacob Shafer hit Jeto-River Sanon with a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-7. 

After a Lawrence touchdown and failed conversion attempt, Gavin Thorpe returned a punt 27 yards for a Beloit touchdown to draw the Bucs within 16-14. 

Lawrence rattled off 20 straight points before AJ Fitzpatrick got the Bucs back on the board with a 32-yard touchdown catch from Shafer. 

The Vikings dominated the statistical battle, outgaining Beloit 472-172. Lawrence quarterback D'Andre Weaver was particularly effective, going 28-for-46 with 353 yards and four touchdowns. 

The Bucs will be back on the gridiron Saturday when they host Ripon at 1 p.m. 

