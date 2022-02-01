RIPON, Wis.—Ripon College took a 10-point lead at halftime, built it to 15 and hung on for a 70-60 victory over visiting Beloit College in Midwest Conference men’s basketball action Tuesday night.
The Red Hawks led 38-28 at halftime and the closest the Buccaneers ever came in the second half was eight points.
Both teams had balanced scoring with each having four players score in double figures. Ripon (11-7, 7-3 MWC) was led by guard Ryan Steffes, who converted 7-of-10 shots and scored 17 points. Jaylen Mahone had 13 and Owen Theune and Dominic Galati chipped in 10 apiece.
Mylan Walters converted three 3-pointers and led the Bucs with 13 points.Michael Myles also hit three treys and had 11 while Azeez Ganiyu and Andrew Walters chipped in 10 apiece.
The Bucs shot 42 percent from the field (21-50) and were 8-for-8 at the line. Ripon shot 50 percent from the field (28-56) and 8-of-11 from the line. The Red Hawks outrebounded Beloit 30-27 and had 13 turnovers compared to the Bucs’ 19.
• BOXSCORE: Ripon College 70, Beloit 60
Beloit College…..28 32—60
Ripon College….38 32—70
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Ganiyu 4-8 2-2 10, Myles 4-9 0-0 11, A. Walters 3-9 4-4 10, Rusch 3-7 0-0 5, M. Walters 4-8 2-2 13, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Lottig 1-3 0-0 3, Scuefield 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 21-50 8-8 60.