BELOIT—Patrick Casola and Aidan Lerch both scored their first goals of the season to lead Beloit College to a 2-1 victory over Concordia University Wisconsin at the Strong Stadium Complex Sunday afternoon.
Casola and Lerch put Beloit up 2-0 in the first half. The Falcons cut the margin to a goal in the second half, but Beloit’s defense led by goalie Brock Bidwell hung on.
Both Beloit’s soccer teams were scheduled originally to play Maranatha Baptist on Saturday, but those contests were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Bucs men head to Milwaukee for their first road game this Wednesday against Wisconsin Lutheran College (7 p.m.). The Buc women will be back on the road Wednesday to play at Edgewood (7:30 p.m.).
• VOLLEYBALL: The Bucs split a pair of matches Saturday at home, falling to Saint Mary’s College (Ind.), 3-2 (25-20, 25-14, 19-25, 12-25, 15-10) before beating Alverno 3-1 (25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17).
The Bucs registered 16 blocks in the two matches, including a 10-5 advantage in the first match.
In the first match, Isabel Conchillo Martinez led the way with 16 kills, adding four block assists. Regina Guehlstorf had 15 kills. Jada Daniel was the most efficient at the net, hitting .412 with nine kills in 17 attempts. Katrina Sanchez had four aces and 35 digs. Abbie Schmidt and Cora Linos shared setting responsibilities combining for 42 assists.
The Beloit offense was at its best in the second match, with 15 kills in 32 attempts with a single error. Conchillo Martinez and Guehlstorf led the way at the net as the pair combined for 30 kills. Guehlstorf talled a match-high 16 while hitting .448 adding five block assists in the contest.
Sanchez added to her dig total, leading the team with 21 while Schmidt and Linos picked up 44 more assists. Angela Donath had three aces.
Friday, Beloit won 3-2 at Alverno in Milwaukee. Three Bucs registered double figure kills led by Isabel Conchillo Martinez who hammered down 15. Schmidt and Linos combined for 35 assists. Katrina Sanchez had a match-high 27 digs.