BELOIT—After falling to visiting Ripon College 11-6 in the opener of a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon, Beloit College’s baseball team needed a spark.
They got one from sophomore pitcher Kaiya Nishino.
The right-hander tossed a complete game shutout as Beloit earned a split with a 9-0 victory at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
The Buccaneers are now 14-2 overall and remain in first place in the Midwest Conference’s North Division with an 11-2 record.
The Bucs were outhit 16-6 in the first game. Ripon scored three times in the first inning and added another run in the top of the third. Beloit tied it in the bottom of the third as Drew Freitag walked with the bases loaded, Matt Crandall hit a sacrifice fly and Nick Schmidt belted a two-run double.
Ripon took the lead back with a two-run homer in the fifth, but Beloit knotted it again in the sixth. Deven Irwin had a sacrifice fly that scored James Wicker and Crandall added another run with a bases-loaded walk.
The Red Hawks blanked Beloit the rest of the way while scoring in each of the final three innings.
Schmidt and Wicker each had two hits for the Bucs.
Six Beloit pitchers saw action with Will Peterson suffering the loss.
• Nishino and the Beloit offense dominated the nightcap.
The Bucs scored four times in the bottom of the first. Bronson Balholm opened the scoring with a triple to tally Schmidt. Garrison Ferone singled two batters to later to score Balholm. Ferone then stole second and scored on Matt O’Leary’s base hit. O’Leary also stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Brett Kiger’s sacrifice fly.
The Bucs added to their lead in the second. Crandall singled with one out, stole second and moved to third on a long flyout. Balholm drew a walk and when he tried to steal second the throw from the catcher went into center, allowing Crandall to score.
Beloit added insurance runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings and finished the game with 14 hits. Four Beloit hitters recorded multiple hits in the game, led by a perfect 4-for-4 performance by Crandall. Ferone was 2-for-5, O’Leary 3-for-5 and Kiger 2-for-2. Both O’Leary and Kiger drove in two runs apiece.
The Bucs also stole five bases in the game.
On the mound, Nishino improved to 3-0 on the season scatting eight hits across nine innings of work while striking out two and walking one for the complete game shutout.