BELOIT — A total of 62 Beloit College spring athletes earned 2021 Academic All-Conference honors awarded by the Midwest Conference.
Only spring sports including baseball, softball, tennis and outdoor track and field were eligible this school year as the league did not sponsor fall and winter sports due to the pandemic.
In all 669 student-athletes from 10 member institutions and one affiliate member were named Academic All-Conference in 2021.
Of Beloit’s 62 student-athletes on the list, 21 came from the baseball program, 11 were members of the softball team, 12 competed for the men’s track and field team and 18 represented Buccaneer women’s track and field.
Beloit’s honorees included:
• BASEBALL: Bronson Balhom, sr., Physics; Jake Baltierrez, sr., Physics; Mitch Campbell, sr., Business Economics; Ryan Deany, so., Environmental Geology; Garrison Ferone, jr., Environmental Biology; AJ Fitzpatrick, fr., undeclared; Drew Freitag, jr., Psychology; Cole Hofmann, sr., Sociology; Ben Jensen, sr., Quantitative Economics; Brett Kiger, so., Physics; Zachary Miller, sr., Business Economics; Tommy Murray, fr., undeclared; Greg Nelson, fr., undeclared; Kaiya Nishino, so., undeclared; Matt O’Leary, so., Economics; Will Peterson, jr., Business Economics; Nick Schmidt, sr., International Relations; Jacob Sligar, sr., Biochemistry; James Wicker, sr., Physics; Jimmy Yanow, jr., Biology; Evan Zenger, so., Biology.
• SOFTBALL: Briana Arteaga, fr., undeclared; Cora Aubert, so., Psychology; Ella Diers, fr., Undeclared; Isabel Johnson, fr., Geology; Amanda Langford, fr., undeclared; Alyssa Morris, sr., Biochemistry; Maddie Moser, so., Biology; Bre Noack, jr., Education & Youth Studies; Maddy Pfortmiller, jr., Psychology; Emily Stapay, sr., Biology; Kaitlynn Taft, jr., Psychology.
• MEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: Alexandre Atou, fr., undeclared; Leeland Crum, jr., Biochemistry; Ke Ding, jr., Environmental Justice & Cititzenship; Aaron Holzmueller, jr., Sociology; Brandon Joly, so., Mathematics; Ajani Joseph, so., Economics; Wil Kangas-Olson, sr., Economics; Nathan Marklin, sr., Philosophy; Cristian Martinez-Zendejas, fr., undeclared; Carson McDonald, sr., History; Brandon Washburn, sr., Mathematics; Isaiah Wisdom, sr., Creative Writing.
• WOMEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: Margaret Baugh, jr., Critical Identity Studies; Marianna Carus, fr., Cognitive Science; Fiona Cismesia, jr., Anthropology; Aminah Crawford, sr., Education & Youth Studies; Kiara Davis, sr., Health and Society; Alayna Furch, fr., Environmental Biology; Madeline Holicky, jr., Environmental Geology; Joyce Janvier, sr., Biology; Eva Laun-Smith, sr., History.; Rose Loos-Austin, so., Biochemistry; Jordyn McDonald, jr., Chemistry; Montana McMahon, so, Psychology; Isabel Mendoza, sr., Spanish Language & Culture; Emina Newsham, sr., Psychology; Lexy Olson, so., Biochemistry; Alekzandria Taylor, so., Sociology; Courtnie Thomas, so., Psychology; Amy Ward, jr., French Language & Culture.