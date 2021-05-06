LAKE FOREST, Ill.—Beloit College’s struggles with Lake Forest College continued as the Buccaneers dropped a pair of rescheduled softball games to the Foresters on Wednesday.
The games were originally scheduled as non-conference meetings so they did not count in the Midwest Conference standings. Beloit lost the opener 11-2 and dropped the nightcap 9-1 in six innings.
Lake Forest plated seven runs in the first inning of the first game. Beloit scored single runs in the second and third. Emily Stapay doubled in the second and scored on successive groundouts by Maddie Moser and Alussa Morris.
In the third, Cora Aubert reached on an error. After another error, Brianna Arteaga walked. Aubert scored on a wild pitch.
Beloit’s lone run in game two came in the first inning. Isabel Johnson reached on an infield single. Arteaga reached on an error on her sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Stapay hit an RBI ground rule double that bounced off the turf and over the wall in center field.
Stapay was 3-for-3 in the nightcap.
Pitchers Maddy Pfortmiller and Aubert absorbed the losses.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs (15-3) wrap up MWC play this weekend. They host Lawrence at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first game of two. Sunday, they visit Knox for a twinbill.