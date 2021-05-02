LAKE FOREST, Ill.—Beloit College’s softball team continued its sudden struggles by dropping a doubleheader at Lake Forest, 7-2 and 10-2, on Sunday.
Beloit (15-11, 6-8 MWC) has dropped six of its past eight games.
The Foresters had a big inning in each win. It came in the second inning in game one when they plated five runs on four hits off Maddy Pfortmiller (10-6). Pfortmiller allowed only three earned runs as Beloit had five errors.
Beloit was outhit 9-4 in the opener with its hits off the bats of Isabell Johnson, Kaitlynn Taft, Alyssa Morris and Cora Aubert.
The Bucs took a 2-0 lead in the nightcap on an RBI single by Emily Stapay and RBI fielder’s choice by Morris. LFC scored a run in the first and then six in the third.
Stapay was 2-for-2. Aubert (5-5) took the loss with a complete game.
• SATURDAY RECAP: St. Norbert’s Ellie Olsen allowed Beloit only one hit in winning the opener, 11-0, and a seven-run first inning helped the Green Knights take the nightcap, 19-6, in DePere. Both games were shortened to five innings.
SNC had nine hits in support of Olsen in game one while the Bucs were limited to just one hit, by Morris.
The Bucs did lead early in game 2 as Stapay hit a sacrifice fly and Maddie Moser tacked on an RBI triple in the top of the first. SNC answered with seven in the bottom of the inning.
Johnson tallied an RBI double in the second and Briana Arteaga knocked in another with a sac bunt. Taft scored another run on a sac fly and Stapay drove in the Bucs’ sixth run in the fourth.
Johnson, Stapay and Moser each had two hits.