DEPERE, Wis.—Beloit College seniors Aminah Crawford and Eva Laun-Smith are picking up steam as they climb up the national rankings in their respective track and field events.
In a meet hosted by St. Norbert Saturday, sprinter Crawford sailed to first place in 12.05 seconds in the 100-meter dash, which is tied for the fifth fastest in NCAA Division III this season.
Crawford’s time was just four-hundredths off the school record mark. She added a second first place in the 200 (25.63 seconds).
Laun-Smith improved her national marks in the jumps, tying her personal best to win the long jump in 5.59 meters (18.4.25) ranking in the top 20 nationally. She also captured first in the triple jump in another top 20 D-III mark, 11.54 meters (37-10.5).
Laun-Smith added second-place points in the javelin (32.90 meters, 107-11). She joined Crawford, Lena Ramsey and Jordyn McDonald to finish third in the 4x100 relay with a time of 50.24.
Hannah Welte finished third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:12.02.
Beloit’s women finished third in the meet with 107 points, trailing St. Norbert (277) and Ripon (229) while leading Lawrence (73) and Lake Forest (31).
• On the men’s side, the Bucs contingent in the 400 added points to the team total for three top eight finishes. Brandon Joly led the way with a runner-up time (53.30) followed by Alexandre Atou in third (53.53) and Zach Cranna was sixth (56.87). Beloit’s top relay teams in the 4x100 and 4x400 both finished with silver. In the 4x100, Desmond Turner, Desire Mukucha and Genesis Solomon joined Atou for a 45.85 clocking. Atou and Turner teamed with Joly and Mauricio Penn for 3:33.62 in the 4x400.
Penn was third in 2:03.52 in the 800. Leeland Crum was third with a height of 3.50 meters (11.5.75) in the pole vault.
St. Norbert was first in the men’s standings with 347 points, followed by Ripon (116), Lawrence (94), Beloit (74) and Lake Forest (30).