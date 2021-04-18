BELOIT—Senior sprinter Aminah Crawford of Beloit College reached the NCAA Division III national rankings in a pair of events at the Buccaneers’ triangular with St. Norbert and Knox at Strong Stadium Friday night.
Crawford posted a top-30 national ranking in winning the 100-meter dash in 12.41 seconds. Teammate Jordyn McDonald was third (13.15), missing a runnerup finish by one hundredth of a second.
Crawford’s time of 25.71 seconds in the 200 was tops and ranks among the top 40 in D-III this season. The Beloit Memorial High School graduate tallied a third top finish when she ran the second leg of Beloit’s 4x100 relay that finished in 50.95.
Eva Laun-Smith also captured three firsts Friday. She was the lone competitor in the 100 hurdles (15.48). She also won the long and triple jump with teammate Sydney Crockett finishing third and second in the two events, respectively.
Beloit’s Hannah Welte won the 400 hurdles in 1:12.95.
Five Beloit men took first places. Ajani Joseph and Alexandre Atou went 1-2 in the 200 led by Joseph’s 23.60. Mauricio Penn won the 400 (52.29) while Atou finished third. Diontia Charles and Deo Edwards registered the same height in finishing 1-2 in the high jump. In the long jump, Desmond Turner’s leap of 5.61 meters (18-5) took first while Genesis Solomon took third. Brandon Joly also captured first in the triple jump (11.85 meters, 38-10.5).
Emma Newsham and Nahan Marklin tallied second-place finishes in the 3000 steeplechase while Fiona Cismesia and Maggie Baugh were second and third in the 5000. Joseph added a second to his day in the 100 (11.39). Aspen Valentine (1500), Montana McMahon (400) and Leeland Crum (pole vault) added third places for BC.
In the final events of the meet, Beloit’s women were second in the 4x400 while the men had the lone competing team. Earlier in the meet, Knox’s first-place 4x100 team edged Beloit by .04.