BELOIT—As a Beloit College senior, Aminah Crawford is excited about mentoring all the young, inexperienced sprinters competing for the first time this spring.
She knows what that’s like. She was the rawest of recruits.
“When people asked me what sport I played, I’d tell them I played track,” she said with a chuckle. “I had never heard of spikes. I called them cleats. I didn’t about starting blocks. Getting out of those was so stinking weird. Passing a baton? I had trouble saying the word without laughing.”
There was a good reason for all the naivete. At Beloit Memorial High School, Crawford played soccer in the spring.
She enrolled at Beloit College after graduation and while she passed on fall soccer her freshman year, she soon found she missed competition and being a member of a team. She joined soccer the following season, but before that she found a second sport and Track and Field coach Brian Bliese landed a recruit he knew very little about.
“In November and December we had captain’s practices, but she was working so she couldn’t come,” Bliese said. “She would ask me what the workout was. This went on until January. I had no idea if she was doing the workouts or not. Then she showed up for the first practice and starts running and I thought wow, this could be something special. She was very raw, but I could tell she was very explosive.”
“I was hooked,” Crawford said. “But there is so much technical work to track that isn’t with your feet. It’s with your arms, your elbows, your knees, your neck. I had to learn everything from the start like I was a child.”
She was a quick learner. By the time she was a sophomore she took first in the 200 meters at the MWC Championships (25.36 seconds), second in the 100 (12.18) and second in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Her 100 time was the 19th fastest in the nation, qualifying her for the 2019 NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio. She also ran 12.18 there, but did not qualify for the finals.
“I surprised myself by how well I adapted to the sport,” she said.
Then last season’s outdoor season was wiped out by COVID-19. The 2021 indoor season for Beloit was also postponed with the team finally receiving the OK to begin practice for the outdoor season on March 3.
“We are six to eight weeks of training behind people around the country,” Bliese said. “We have to be careful we don’t push them too hard, but yet for some of our top kids like Eva (Laun-Smith) and Aminah who want to get back to nationals, it’s a slippery slope. We have to train hard, but they are far behind where they would normally be. Eva is usually coming off a volleyball season so her legs are strong. Aminah would be coming off soccer so she would have her base. We have to make sure they understand that we have to get better week to week and it is a process.”
Crawford said playing catch-up is nothing new for the Bucs.
“You would think by now people would stop trying to doubt us, but it’s kind of nice being the underdog,” she said. “We always do what we have to do to compete.”
Bliese said Crawford has become a strong starter. Now she needs to concentrate on her finishes.
“She has worked very hard and done very well,” he said. She still needs to continue to learn how to finish races. When she’s running neck and neck with someone she tries to strain really hard and she tries to outdo her technique. She just needs to be able to hold her form and hold onto her good technique to finish races.
“Two weeks ago she was up against a girl from Monmouth who is ranked in the top 10 in the 100 and 200. Aminah had her after 60 meters. (in the 100). After about 80 meters they were neck and neck, but she got her at the finish because her technique broke down a bit. She was frustrated. Aminah hates to lose. She gets angry. I told her the girl she lost to is going to be at nationals and hopefully that’s where you’re going to be.”
In the Bucs’ last meet, a Friday triangular at Strong Stadium against St. Norbert and Knox, Crawford won the 100 and 200, cracking the top 30 nationally in D-III in the 100 (12.41 seconds) and top 40 in the 200 (25.71). She also ran a leg of the first-place 4x100 relay (50.95).
In the sprints, she says her preference is with the 100.
“Well, psychologically I would say the 100, but I’m definitely better in the 200,” she said. “I have more room to open up and my turnover rate hits its sweet spot in the 200. In the 100, I’m just warming up. I’m a chaser, too. If there is someone ahead of me I know who to beat and that I have to get there. My goals are to get back to the low 12s in the 100 and break my personal PR in the 200.”
The Bucs will compete in the MWC North Championships May 14-15 at Ripon. After that, she hopes it’s off to compete in the D-III Nationals.
“That would be a great finish to her story,” Bliese said. “She started out as an unknown and needless to say she isn’t an unknown anymore.”