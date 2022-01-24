WHITEWATER, Wis.—Beloit College’s track and field teams opened the 2022 indoor season at the Karl Schlender Invitational hosted by UW-Whitewater Saturday afternoon.
Both teams finished sixth in the meet featuring some high-powered competition including the Warhawks, Loras, MSOE, Wisconsin Lutheran, Concordia University-Wisconisn and two additional track clubs.
Deo Edwards led the Beloit men with an eighth-place finish in the high jump (1.51 meters). On the women’s side, the Bucs went 5-7 in the 3000 led by Madeleine Holicky’s 13:32.62. Carter Browne and Maggie Baugh were close behind for sixth and seventh. Aspen Valentine was seventh in the 800 (2:46.92) while teammate Marianna Carus added eighth-place points in the event.
The Bucs’ 4x200 relays each took second with the men (Ajani Joseph, Ahmasi Martin, Genesis Solomon, Diontia Charles) finishing in 1:38.76 and the women (Jordyn McDonald, Alayna Furch, Candis Damste, Rose Loos-Austin) finishing in 1:56.00.
The Warhawks won the men’s title with 195 points, followed by Loras (186), MSOE (152), Wisconsin Lutheran (36), Concordia-Wisconsin (34), Beloit (15), Greater Milwaukee TC (11) and Running Wild Elite (3).
Beloit Memorial graduate Shelvin Garrett II, competing for the Warhawks, finished third in the triple jump (13.87 meters) and fourth in the 60-meter dash (7.17 seconds).
Loras won the women’s title with 259 points, followed by MSOE (99.5), UW-W (92), Concordia-Wisconsin (66), Wisconsin Lutheran (51.5), Beloit (31), Greater Milwaukee TC (12) and Atlanta Track Club (3).