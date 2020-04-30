BELOIT—Dave DeGeorge has put in 29 seasons as baseball coach at Beloit College, including this spring’s pandemic-shortened 8-1 blitz.
He’s the guy new coaches go to learn how to recruit at the college because year in and year out his classes reflect quantity and quality.
Even he had to do some reflection to try to make sense out of the current state of college sports recruiting with sports on hold.
“This is a scary time, messed up in every regard,” DeGeorge said. “Fortunately, Beloit College has been unbelievably fast and creative in terms of how we should deal with this.”
This month the college unveiled its Midwest Flagship Match, meaning the tuition of any student attending Beloit from six Midwest states (Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana) will be, at worst, no more than the flagship university of the state they live in. If they live in Wisconsin, they will pay no more than a student attending UW-Madison.
Beloit College also abandoned semesters this coming year and will instead operate with modules—two courses for a seven-week period four times throughout the year.
“For the college to be able to orchestrate this plan and communicate it so quickly, it’s really impressive,” DeGeorge said. “They took what can be a crushing blow and turned it into an opportunity to make the college stronger and distinguish it from so many of the other colleges and universities. I’m excited about what it is going to mean for us.”
DeGeorge said the majority of his 2020-21 baseball commitments have already been made.
“There are still some kids we’re working on and it’s down to them making their final decisions,” he said. “We have (online) meetings with the kid and his parents. It isn’t the same as visiting campus, but it’s been OK.”
Coach Gloria Bradley’s women’s basketball team made a big recruiting splash locally in the past week, signing three Clinton High student-athletes (Liz Kalk, Hannah Welte, Addy Ciochon) and another from Parkview (Taylor Burrell).
“The commitment was in a week, but the process was way longer than that,” Bradley said. “I’ve watched the three from Clinton play since April last year. I was in Kentucky watching them play for the Midwest Wildcats and Chicago and Waukegan. I saw them during their high school season. The same with Taylor. I want local kids to play here. I think it brings in the community. It creates a different atmosphere. It helps the program grow.”
Bradley says she has six recruits committed for next season and hopes to add a few more. She would have spent this April and May scouting tournaments, but they were all cancelled. With no games to see in person, she’ll rely on scouting services in which recruits pay to have an online profile created with their information, including video.
“I prefer to see kids live, but you can absolutely see things from film,” she said. ”Full game film that is, not highlight film. Game film lets you see how they move without the ball and how they play defense. Highlight films will show you their athleticism, but they’re not optimal.”
Both Bradley and softball coach Kim Zarling stress to recruits that if they want to be multi-sport athletes, Beloit is the place to be.
“It takes a kid who is really dedicated, but for some kids that’s a major part of their decision,” Zarling said. “We have a kid coming in this fall who is soccer-softball and that’s an ideal mix for us because the sports don’t overlap. It’s a little more difficult with basketball, but kids who are dedicated can do it and it helps us get some really top-notch student-athletes.”
Football coach Ted Soenksen said he was fortunate because his staff’s recruiting trips to Florida, Texas and California were all completed prior to the pandemic quarantine. He said the worst aspect of the current situation is that many of the recruits who would have visited campus this spring had to cancel their trips.
“There are kids who are committing to us who have never actually been on campus,” Soenksen said. “I have a really good group of assistants who put together a virtual tour. They walked around campus and filmed the new Powerhouse and our new weight room. We’re doing Zoom meetings with recruits and parents.
“We also have current players who reach out to recruits who are from the same areas via text, phone calls or Facetime. They describe their own experiences at Beloit and why it’s exciting to be a part of it now.”
For DeGeorge, the current situation might not impact his 2020-21 class much, but he’s concerned about how he will identify recruits for the following year.
“In baseball for next year, my biggest evaluation period is in June,” he said. “That’s when I go to all the events and see all the kids play and we decide who we’re going to recruit. You have to wonder, if Major League Baseball isn’t happening, how are these club tournaments and showcases going to happen? Once MLB starts, then I can see those things opening up. I think you’re looking more at July for those events than June.”
DeGeorge said if they’re not held, he’ll also lean more on scouting services.
“Watching video is different, depending on the sport,” DeGeorge said. “All football film is game film. Baseball, a guy could go out to the park and use a cellphone and have his dad pitch to him or hit ground balls and I can get a pretty good idea of the kid’s skill level. You won’t get that for some kid who plays offensive line. You need to see him in live action to determine if he’s any good.”
The coaches agree the college’s recent innovations will have a positive impact on recruiting.
“The Flagship Match is huge because it can stop the sticker shock kids use to get when they see Beloit’s tuition,” Bradley said. “Before you get a chance to explain financial aid and academic scholarships, they’ve already run away. The Flagship Match gives us a fighting chance to explain to them where they can potentially be.”
“The Flagship Match evens the playing field,” Zarling said. “I think more kids will be willing to spend the time to evaluate us and see if we’re a good match. We started career channels to create an academic pathway structured through their four years that will make them more marketable when they leave. That includes jobs, research and internships. The modules are unique and give us a lot more flexibility. I think kids will see that we are real proactive.
“We’ve been a national school for a long time and this might make us a little more regional, but it’s still a big market looking at those six states.”
DeGeorge agrees.
“Beloit College is a tremendous school for its academic opportunities,” he said. “You put on top of that kids can play a sport or multiple sports they love and their parents can see them play, more local kids should be looking at Beloit.”
