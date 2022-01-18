BDN_220119_Ganiyu

Ganiyu

GRINNELL, Iowa—Beloit College’s men’s basketball team got terrific efforts from Azeez Ganiyu and Michael Myles, but against high-scoring Grinnell College that wasn’t enough Tuesday night at Darby Gymnasium.

Grinnell led 56-26 at halftime and went on to win 99-83. The Bucs outscored the Pioneers 57-43 in the second half to make the game at least closer.

Ganiyu was 8-of-9 at the free-throw line and scored a career-high 20 points while Myles hit two 3-pointers and tacked on 19 points. The duo combined to convert 14-of-22 shots. Andrew Walters was one of three Bucs with eight points and had a team-high 14 rebounds.

The loss was the Bucs’ ninth straight to Grinnell.

Patrick Simms tallied 24 points and David Gluder 22 to lead the Pioneers, who were 15-of-52 on 3-pointers. They were 30-of-47 at the free-throw line and forced 31 turnovers by Beloit.

Grinnell improved to 9-6 overall and 3-4 in Midwest Conference action. Beloit slipped to 3-12 overall and 0-6 in league play.

The Beloit and Grinnell women’s teams were also scheduled to play, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. No makeup has been scheduled yet.

Beloit’s men will be back in action Thursday at 7 p.m. against Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.

• BOXSCORE: Grinnell 99, Beloit 83

Beloit College……26 57—83

Grinnell College…56 43—99

BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Ganiyu 6-11 8-9 20, Myles 8-11 1-4 19, A. Walters 3-6 2-4 8, Rusch 3-10 0-0 8, M. Walters 2-7 4-4 8, Anderson 2-3 0-0 6, Roy 3-3 0-0 6, Scuefield 2-8 0-0 4, Davis 2-5 0-0 4, Lottig 0-1 0-0 0, Olsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 31-66 15-21 83.

GRINNELL COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Simms 7-11 8-12, 24, Phillips 5-14 0-0 15, Bebee 3-5 5-6 11, McLean 0-4 0-0 0, Bluder 7-16 3-6 22, Mazlish 1-9 6-9 8, Leone 2-6 0-0 6, Smith 0-1 5-8 5, Walser 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Priest 1-3 0-0 2, Lasater 0-0 1-2 1, Vest 0-1 0-0 0, Thurmgreene 0-1 0-0 0, Gestring 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-77 30-47 99.

3-pt. Goals: BC 6-13 (Myles 2-3, A. Walters 0-1, Rusch 2-4, M. Walters 0-1, Anderson 2-3, Olsen 0-1). GC, 15-52 (Simms 2-5, Phillips 5-14, McLean 0-2, Bluder 5-14, Mazlish 0-3, Leone 2-6 Walser 1-4, Priest 0-1, Vest 0-1, Thurmgreene 0-1, Gestring 0-1. Fouled out: M. Walters. Total fouls: BC 26, Grinnell 20. Rebounds: BC 54 (A. Walters 14), Grinnell 43 (Bebee 7)..

