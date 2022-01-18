GRINNELL, Iowa—Beloit College’s men’s basketball team got terrific efforts from Azeez Ganiyu and Michael Myles, but against high-scoring Grinnell College that wasn’t enough Tuesday night at Darby Gymnasium.
Grinnell led 56-26 at halftime and went on to win 99-83. The Bucs outscored the Pioneers 57-43 in the second half to make the game at least closer.
Ganiyu was 8-of-9 at the free-throw line and scored a career-high 20 points while Myles hit two 3-pointers and tacked on 19 points. The duo combined to convert 14-of-22 shots. Andrew Walters was one of three Bucs with eight points and had a team-high 14 rebounds.
The loss was the Bucs’ ninth straight to Grinnell.
Patrick Simms tallied 24 points and David Gluder 22 to lead the Pioneers, who were 15-of-52 on 3-pointers. They were 30-of-47 at the free-throw line and forced 31 turnovers by Beloit.
Grinnell improved to 9-6 overall and 3-4 in Midwest Conference action. Beloit slipped to 3-12 overall and 0-6 in league play.
The Beloit and Grinnell women’s teams were also scheduled to play, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. No makeup has been scheduled yet.
Beloit’s men will be back in action Thursday at 7 p.m. against Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.
• BOXSCORE: Grinnell 99, Beloit 83
Beloit College……26 57—83
Grinnell College…56 43—99
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Ganiyu 6-11 8-9 20, Myles 8-11 1-4 19, A. Walters 3-6 2-4 8, Rusch 3-10 0-0 8, M. Walters 2-7 4-4 8, Anderson 2-3 0-0 6, Roy 3-3 0-0 6, Scuefield 2-8 0-0 4, Davis 2-5 0-0 4, Lottig 0-1 0-0 0, Olsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 31-66 15-21 83.