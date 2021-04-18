APPLETON, Wis.—Beloit College’s softball team spotted Lawrence a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but starter Maddy Pfortmiller shut out the Vikings the rest of the way and the Buccaneers rallied for a 4-3 victory Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Beloit (11-5, 4-2 MWC) also won the nightcap, 9-8.
Pfortmiller scattered nine hits in the first game. She didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine.
Beloit started its rally when Emily Stapay smacked a solo home run in the top of the fifth. The Bucs still trailed 3-1 heading into the seventh, but scored three runs on three hits and a costly Lawrence error.
Pfortmiller then retired the Vikings in order in the seventh.
In the nightcap, Beloit jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first on a three-run homer by Kaitlynn Taft, but Lawrence took the lead with one in the bottom of the inning and three more in the third. The Vikings made it 6-3 in the fourth.
The Bucs scored four times on five hits in the top of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. Maddie Moser and Cora Aubert had RBI singles and Mackenzie Shawback a two-run single. Pfortmiller came on in relief of Auburt, who allowed six runs on 11 hits in five innings.
The Vikings tallied two runs in the bottom of the sixth to go back in front 8-7, but not for long. After reliever Lizzy Angemi retired the first two batters in the seventh, Beloit scored twice on an RBI single by Moser, two walks, a hit batsman and two wild pitches for a 9-8 advantage.
Lawrence didn’t go quietly. Pfortmiller (7-2) allowed a two-out triple, but a fly ball to short right field was grabbed by second baseman Briana Artega, who fell backwards to make the catch to end the game.
• SATURDAY: The Bucs had their six-game win streak snubbed by visiting St. Norbert Saturday with a pair of losses, 3-2 and 8-2.
In the first game, Beloit jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Aubert led off with a double and scored on Taft’s one-out double. Isabel Johnson also doubled to drive Taft in for a 2-0 lead.
The Green Knights tied it in the sixth and took the lead in the top of the seventh on a triple and a double.
Taft led the Bucs, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Pfortmiller suffered the loss in a complete-game effort.
The Green Knights scored twice in the second inning and pulled away with a three-run fifth and another run in the sixth.
Moser knocked in a run with an RBI single, but that was it for the Bucs and SNC tacked on two runs in the seventh.
Arteaga, Taft and Johnson each registered two hits. Aubert went the distance, taking the loss for the Bucs.