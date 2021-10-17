BELOIT—On a day when the team’s seniors were being honored, Beloit College’s women’s soccer team gave them another reason to celebrate on Saturday.
The Buccaneers walked away from the Strong Soccer Complex 4-1 victors over Illinois College.
Three of the four scores came in the first half. Alayna Furch started it with a goal just 1:40 into the game.
The Lady Blues tied it up in the 22nd minute, but Lorraine Pedroza reclaimed the lead for Beloit, finding the back of the net in the 25th minute. Makenna Downing scored off an assist from Christy Melton, moving into fifth place in goal-scoring in the MWC.
Downing assisted on Beloit’s final goal by Abbey Scott in the second half.
• MEN’S SOCCER: Beloit was blanked by Illinois College 3-0 at home Saturday.
Goalie Brock Bidwell did his best to keep the Bucs in the game with six saves.
• VOLLEYBALL: Beloit dropped a pair of matches in a triangular hosted by Monmouth on Saturday. The Bucs fell to the host Scots 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-12) before suffering a non-conference loss to Greenville 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-15).
Cora Linos had five kills, three assists and seven digs against Monmout. Komachi Naoe had 16 digs.
In the second match, Regina Guehlstorf and Angela Donath each had six kills and Linos dished out 12 assists. Abbie Schmidt had 11 digs.
• CROSS COUNTRY: The Bucs traveled to Appleton, Wis., to compete in the Wisconsin Private College Championships hosted by Lawrence. Beloit’s women finished ninth and men 10th.
Lexy Olson led the Bucs, finishing in 49th place (27:04.1). For the men, Alexandre Atou was the first Buc to finish in 61st place (32:57.2).