MONMOUTH, Ill.—Beloit College’s men’s soccer team tallied three second-half goals on its way to a 3-0 shutout of host Monmouth College Saturday afternoon.

Derek Veenstra scored the Buccaneers’ opening goal on an assist from Emilio Mendoza in the 55th minute.

Mendoza scored a goal of his own in the 67th minute and Aidan Lerch found Andrew Marchesi for Beloit’s third goal in the 81st minute.

Goalie Brock Bidwesll picked up the win, registering three saves.

• WOMEN’S SOCCER: Beloit and Monmouth battled to a 1-1 tie after neither team could score in a pair of overtimes.

The host Scots led 1-0 when Beloit’s Abigail Membrino scored off a pass from Gracie Gasmann.

Beloit (5-4-5, 2-1-3) travels to Lawrence Tuesday.

• VOLLEYBALL: Beloit College went 2-1 in the Mount Mary University Classic in Milwaukee, finishing up on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the host school (22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-8).

Kristina Sanchez had 16 kills and 21 digs. Regina Guehlstorf added 14 kills while outside hitter Angela Donath had 11.

Cora Linos dished out a season-high 31 assists. Abbie Schmidt had four aces.

The Bucs fell to Calumet College 3-1 (25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17) earlier Saturday and on Friday knocked off Marantha Baptist 3-1 (25-14, 25-12, 19-25, 26-24).

