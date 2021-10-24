Bucs boot host Monmouth in soccer By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Oct 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONMOUTH, Ill.—Beloit College’s men’s soccer team tallied three second-half goals on its way to a 3-0 shutout of host Monmouth College Saturday afternoon.Derek Veenstra scored the Buccaneers’ opening goal on an assist from Emilio Mendoza in the 55th minute.Mendoza scored a goal of his own in the 67th minute and Aidan Lerch found Andrew Marchesi for Beloit’s third goal in the 81st minute.Goalie Brock Bidwesll picked up the win, registering three saves.• WOMEN’S SOCCER: Beloit and Monmouth battled to a 1-1 tie after neither team could score in a pair of overtimes.The host Scots led 1-0 when Beloit’s Abigail Membrino scored off a pass from Gracie Gasmann.Beloit (5-4-5, 2-1-3) travels to Lawrence Tuesday.• VOLLEYBALL: Beloit College went 2-1 in the Mount Mary University Classic in Milwaukee, finishing up on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the host school (22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-8).Kristina Sanchez had 16 kills and 21 digs. Regina Guehlstorf added 14 kills while outside hitter Angela Donath had 11.Cora Linos dished out a season-high 31 assists. Abbie Schmidt had four aces.The Bucs fell to Calumet College 3-1 (25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17) earlier Saturday and on Friday knocked off Marantha Baptist 3-1 (25-14, 25-12, 19-25, 26-24). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Beloit man charged after mixup in jail release 15-year-old enters not guilty plea in Labor Day weekend homicide Janesville family mourns two men who died at party Third fair housing complaint in City of Beloit to be investigated Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime