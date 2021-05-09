BELOIT—While Beloit College’s offense has grabbed most of the headlines this season—with good reason—the pitching staff certainly deserved some accolades over the weekend.
While Saturday’s sweep at Lawrence had its share of bashing by Beloit’s batters, two starters tossed complete games and allowed a total of a whopping four runs.
Sunday, with the wind blowing in at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium, the Beloit pitchers turned in a terrific performance. Thomas Kosakowski (2-0) and Zachary Miller combined to beat the Vikings 7-1 in the first game and in the nightcap, Matthew Starr went the distance to blank them 10-0 in a seven-inning run-rule win.
Beloit improved to 21-3 overall and 16-2 in Midwest Conference action, holding onto first place in the North Division. The division will be decided this week with a four-game series against second-place University of Chicago (11-3).
Kosakowski scattered seven hits and walked two in his seven innings of work. He fanned three. Left-handed Miller, pitching on Senior Day, recorded his first save with a scoreless two innings of work.
“We knew this would be a tougher day for our hitters because our advantage of power was going to be neutralized by the wind,” Beloit head coach Dave DeGeorge said. “There was a lot less margin for error. What has happened with our pitching is that with our two best guys out (Jacob Sligar and AJ Parnell), our best relief pitchers have now become starters. We’re depending on other guys to step up in the bullpen.”
The Vikings’ lone run Sunday was a home run by Jale Land in the third inning of game one. Beloit answered in the fourth when Garrison Ferone scored on a single by Matt O’Leary.
The Bucs took the lead in the fifth. Senior Bronson Balholm tripled to score Nick Schmidt and James Wicker doubled him in.
Beloit played some small ball in the eighth to break the game open. After the first two runners reach on a hit batsman and walk, Brett Kiger finished off a long at-bat with an RBI single to right center.
O’Leary then stole third and when the throw sailed into left field, he scored to make it 5-1. A groundout to third by Schmidt plated another run and Balholm’s bunt RBI single made it 7-1.
“We’ve got some speed and we tried to get going on the bases and create some things,” DeGeorge said.
The head coach said the person deserving the most credit for the late-season improvement on the mound is pitching coach Steve Mrizek, just as hitting coach Jeff Peterson should receive more applause for the team’s terrific attack.
“Our coaching staff has done an amazing job,” DeGeorge said. “Steve Mrizek pitched for us and has been a high school teacher in Rockford for over 20 years. He was the head coach at Auburn and then Guilford before I got him to come back and be our pitching coach. One of the huge advantages we have is how good he is. He knows exactly what he wants as a pitching coach and he is helping these kids get better. Even though they are inexperienced they are buying into what he is teaching them.
“I really stole the model from my dad in terms of assistants,” DeGeorge said. “Go out and find professional educators who are former successful high school coaches and get them to come here where they get to work with these great kids and talented athletes.
“Jeff has had the same sort of impact on our hitters. He spends hour after hour in the batting cage with these guys and you can see the results.”
The nightcap saw all sorts of web gems in support of starter Starr (3-0), who struck out five and walked just one. O’Leary was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the offense.
• SATURDAY’S RECAP: The Bucs hammered Lawrence in a pair of seven-inning mercy rule games, 14-3 and 11-1.
The big news was the pitching performances. Kaiya Nishino picked up his second complete game win in as many starts in the opener. She struck out four and improved to 4-0.
Tommy Murray tallied his first win with a complete-game effort in game two. He scattered four hits.
Beloit had 13 hits in the first game, including five for extra bases. Schmidt belted a homer in a four-run first. He was 3-for-5 in the game. Balholm, Wicker, Ferone and O’Leary all had two hits.
In game two, Brett Kiger knocked in four runs with two doubles and was 3-for-4 overall.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs host U-Chicago Thursday for two games and then travel to Chicago on Saturday for two more. The winner of the North will host a best-of-three series against the winner of the South May 22 for the MWC Tournament title and automatic bid into the NCAA D-III Tournament.
• SUNDAY LINESCORES:
Game 1
Lawrence....001 000 000—1-7-2
Beloit...........000 120 04x—7-11-1
Pitching: LU, Duttlinger (7.0 inn., 8 hits, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Santana (0-0, 2 hits, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Guzzo (1.0, 1 hit, 0 R 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO). BC, Kosakowski (7.0 inn., 7 hits, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Miller (2.0, 0 hits, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). W—Kosakowski (3-0), L—Duttlinger (3-6). S—Miller (1).
Leading hitters: LU, Berglin 2x4, Land 2x2, 1 run, 1 RBI. BC, Balholm 2x5, 1 run, 2 RBI; Wicker 2x5, 1 RBI; O’Leary 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B—Land, Wicker, Ferone (BC). 3B- Balholm. HR—Land.
Game 2
Lawrence......000 000 0—0-5-2
Beloit............035 010 1—10-8-1
Pitching: LU, Palmer (3.0 inn, 5 hits, 8 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Schaefer (3.2, 3 hits, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO). BC, Starr (7.0, 5 hits, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO). W—Starr (3-0). L—Palmer (2-1).
Leading hitters: BC, Ferone 2x4, 3 runs; O’Leary 3x3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Frietag 1x2, 3 RBI. 2B—Leslie (LU), O’Leary. 3B—O’Leary 2.