AUBURNDALE, Fla.—Sophomore starting pitcher A.J. Parnell had a stellar complete-game performance and plenty of offensive support behind him as Beloit College’s baseball team thumped a strong Illinois Wesleyan squad, 8-0, Tuesday.
The victory gave the Buccaneers a 4-1 mark in the RussMatt Invitational. They continue play at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday when they face Nebraska Wesleyan.
Parnell (1-0) scattered seven hits and two walks in his nine innings. He struck out eight. He allowed just one runner to advance to third in the game.
The Bucs belted out 16 hits against nine Illinois Wesleyan pitchers. Beloit had 11 hits in the first three innings. In the second, the Bucs scored three times with two out. Drew Freitag, Matt Crandall and Nick Schmidt all singled to produce the first run. After Bronson Balholm walked, James Wicker laced a single to left to score two.
In the third, Deven Irwin drew a one-out walk and moved to third on Freitag’s hit. Freitag then stole second. Crandall drove in Irwin with a single and Freitag scored on a bunt single by Schmidt. After Balholm drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Wicker belted an RBI double.
Wicker finished 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs. Freitag (3-5), Garrison Ferone (3-4), Crandall (2-5) and Schmidt (2-5) all had multiple hits in the game.
