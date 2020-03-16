BELOIT—When you’ve been in the coaching business as long as Dave DeGeorge, well, you’re bound to have a few spring trip to Florida take a detour into the Twilight Zone.
“There was the time driving home we were stranded bya snowstorm in Alabama,” said the Beloit College head baseball coach since 1991. “There was another year a player was goofing around kicking a Nerf ball, hit a sprinkler head in the hotel and we flooded it.
“This is another chapter to my book. The year the pandemic destroyed our season.”
DeGeorge has to chuckle or he may cry. His 2020 squad put together an 8-1 record in Auburndale, Fla., but learned enroute to the airport for a return flight on Saturday that the coronavirus outbreak had caused the College to pull the plug on spring sports.
“I’m gutted that we won’t have a full season,” DeGeorge said. “I’m gutted because clearly we have a team capable of competing at the very highest level and we won’t get the chance to do that. How good are they? Look at the score against Illinois Wesleyan, a program that has played for national championships and would certainly have been near or at the top of the CCIW. When we played them they were 6-2 and we just smoked them (8-0).
“In nine games we committed three errors. We had effective hitting in each game and our speed on the bases was a constant problem for opponents.”
The pitching? The Bucs’ three senior starting pitchers—Danny Belling, Connor McCloskey and Justion Kopech—combined to throw 22 straight scoreless innings.
“It was almost magical for our seniors,” DeGeorge said. “Danny, Connor and Justin pounded the strike zone.”
The only other senior on the roster, third baseman Terrence Cribbs, also tore it up in Florida. He hit .385 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a .923 slugging percent.
“Terrence had a huge Friday (4-for-5, three runs scored, four RBIs) and came back with a big hit on Saturday that helped us win,” the coach said.
By then, of course, the Bucs knew that their season, or at least part of it, was in jeopardy.
“I’d been getting emails earlier in the week from coaches who’d had games cancelled by opponents and were looking to pick up new ones,” he said. “Then later I got emails from coaches letting everyone know their season had been cancelled. (Beloit) College had been a little slower making that decision. It was kind of surreal and it got worse every day.”
The Bucs weren’t sure Friday if their opponent, Crown College, would be able to play.
“When we got there, the coach for Crown said he just got a call that they were supposed to go home as soon as they could,” DeGeorge said. “They were trying to find flights and he wasn’t sure if they’d be able to play the second game of the doubleheader. Fortunately, they were able to play.
“Then we got word during a game with Crown that Saturday’s opponent (Penn State Abington) wasn’t sure if they would be able to play. We didn’t find out until 8 that night that game was still on. It was everybody’s last chance.”
The Bucs finished out with a 7-3 victory on Saturday.
“This was a scary time,” DeGeorge said. “I just hope kids and their families stay safe. We had two kids from Seattle area and this was upsetting to them because that’s a hotspot right now. They’re worried about family and friends. They’re going to drive home. We still have kids on campus because they haven’t been able to get their flight home yet.”
The NCAA has ruled that all spring athletes will receive an additional season of eligibility, but in Division III that holds less weight than Division I.
“At our level, the students and their families are paying the tuition,” he said. “We can say that we’d love to have them back, but they have to pay somewhere between $20,000 to $40,000 for another year of baseball. We’ll try to work with them. Maybe someone is in position to take a fall off somewhere so ultimately the cost is similar, but it will be each kid’s individual decision. I won’t be surprised if a few kids take advantage of that, but it will be almost impossible for our seniors. We do not have a graduate school.”
The Bucs will also likely lose hard-hitting junior catcher Bronson Balholm, who hit .464 in Florida (13-28) with six runs scored and 12 RBIs. He is expected to transfer to an engineering school in the fall.
“This actually could work out for him,” the coach said. “He will have two full seasons of eligibility to wherever he transfers.”
DeGeorge, meanwhile, spent Monday at home cleaning baseball equipment.
“Right now, I don’t want to make anyone sick,” he said. “The airport was jammed. People were everywhere. I hope I didn’t get it. I’ll stay at home for awhile. I have two mounds of dirty uniforms back at school and I’ll have to wash those eventually. Then I’ll focus on recruiting.
“I always say I spend 340 days out of a season preparing for 25 (game) days. This year most of those 25 days just got taken away. It still doesn’t seem real. I’m sure when the grass starts to green up, every Saturday and Sunday I’m going to feel like I should be at a game.”
• SOFTBALL: Beloit finished its season 8-6 in Florida. The team has three seniors: Madi Christine, Dani Strejc and Maty Nowakowski.
• TRACK: Record-setting junior long jumper/hurdler Eva Laun-Smith never got the chance to compete in the NCAA Division III National Indoor Championships as the NCAA chose to cancel its remaining winter and spring champioinships due to coronavirus concerns.
