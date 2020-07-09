BELOIT—Much of the focus as it comes to the return of prep sports has been on the gridrion this summer.
And while that’s certainly understandable given the timing and nature of the sport, there are other coaches and athletes concerned with the immediate future of their respective sports.
Beloit Memorial hockey coach Kurt Buchs has a number of his troops gathered in a camp that is not affiliated with the school.
“It’s been a nice way for the kids to get out and get active,” Buchs said. “This is the second year we’ve done that camp, and I think last year was a good start. It brought us together as a team, and even though we struggled on the ice last year, the kids never gave up and I think the summer camp was one of the reasons why. This year, we’re tweaking some things and have done two days on the ice in Janesville and two days off the ice.”
20-plus athletes are in the camp, and Buchs said the players are optimistic that they will get to play this season.
“I think they all feel pretty good about it,” Buchs said. “And one of the things we’ve talked about is that in order to play, you guys have got to start by following the protocol. As part of that, the kids are wearing gloves and working in pods of five. We’re very mindful of the restrictions caused by COVID. We’re all waiting for the school district to come up with a plan to get us back in the weight room once we do have our contact days, and hopefully that will come soon.”
Buchs said a solid freshman class is providing energy to the rest of the group.
“These kids are excited to get back after it,” Buchs said. “We have a freshman group that we involved in this camp last year, and they are chomping at the bit to get going.
“They bring a lot of energy and they are really buying into the culture change that we are trying to bring about.” We sat them down, talked about the kind of standards we are going to have for the season. Nobody’s complained about anything. and everyone is all in.”