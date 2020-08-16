BELOIT—Kurt Buchs was excited about the energy he saw from incoming freshmen during a July skills camp, predicting they would help restore the sort of culture he wanted in the Beloit Memorial boys hockey program.
Re-establishing the Purple Knights’ pride on the ice to peak level must fall to his successor, however.
Buchs, who has battled Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for 13 years, said he has experienced some progression in the disease, which in his case impacts his balance. That was the determining factor in his decision to step down as head coach.
“It was one of the tougher decisions I’ve had to make in my life, but at this point, I think it was the right one for myself and the program,” Buchs said. “During the summer it got a little worse so I had some more tests done. They wanted to put me on new medication. With the MS getting a little worse and not knowing how I might react to the new medication, I thought now might be the best time (to step down). I didn’t want to give the kids less than 100 percent and I didn’t want to be in a position where I would have to leave mid-season.”
Buchs said the program is in good hands. Longtime assistant James Hoey has been named head coach.
“James has put in his time as an assistant and has worked under different coaches so he has seen different styles,” Buchs said. “I’m sure he will have a great staff around him, too. I’m confident the program will be on the right track moving forward with James in charge.”
Buchs became head coach for the 2013-14 season. He was the Purple Knights’ fourth head coach in four seasons, following Mark Edwards (2010-11), Otis Johnson (2011-12) and Dave Witting (2012-13).
The Knights were 15-8 in Edwards’ final season, but then went 13-34 over the next two. Buchs’ first three teams went 8-15-1, 7-13-3 and 6-18-0. The high-scoring 2016-17 team, featuring Tyler Jensen, Riley Jensen, Jake Benzing, Noah Davis, Nate Polglaze, Casper Clark and Brady Wright, was his best at 12-11-1, playing for a sectional championship.
Buchs’ final three years, the team battled numbers problems in each and posted only two wins each in the Big Eight. They were 4-20 this past season.
“From a win-loss perspective, 2016-17 was the best season,” Buchs said. “That group really matured and peaked at the right time. But I am equally happy with all my teams. I was trying to help produce quality young men out of the program and I think we have been pretty successful at that.”
Buchs said it’s the players he remembers most, not individual games.
“You remember very little from the games when it is all said and done,” he said. “I can probably tell you about 15 minutes from my whole high school career from a game perspective. It’s all the things that go with it. It’s no different in coaching. When it comes to an end, you think of all those kids you spent time with and who have gone on to become positive members of society.”
Buchs just wishes he’d had more to develop. The roster size has been dwindling, although this coming season’s team will be the biggest in years.
“The group coming in loves the game and they are excited to be there,” he said. “As a coach that’s half the battle sometimes. I think they’ll do well. I still plan on being around the rink and I’m more than happy to help out.”