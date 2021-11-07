GALESBURG, Ill. — Beloit College’s women’s soccer team battled for 110 minutes of scoreless play, then defeated host Knox 3-0 in a shootout to capture its first Midwest Conference Tournament title in program history.
With the title comes an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament. The seedings will be announced at noon on Monday.
Beloit relied on its strong defense through regulation and two overtimes. The Bucs goalkeepers turned away 13 shots on goal.
In the shootout, attempts were taken from the penalty shot. Beloit’s Gracie Gasmann led off and sent a hard ball toward the lower right post, beating the outstretched arm of the Prairie Fire’s keeper into the back of the net.
Maya Betzler, who took over for Audrey Ketterer in goal in the second half, denied Deborah Bonales of Knox. Betzler fully extended to her left and punched the ball wide of the goal.
Aspen Valentine was next up for the Bucs and beat the goalie with a shot into the lower left corner for a 2-0 lead.
After Knox’s Brianna Dietz sent a shot high over the crossbar, Beloit’s Lorraine Pedroza then hit a solid strike to the left side of the goal past the Prairie Fire goalie for a 3-0 lead to force a must-score for Knox.
Betzler was again up to the task, fully extending for a save on a hard hit by Olivia Grierson. That clinched Beloit’s title and trip to the D-III Tournament.