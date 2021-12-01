APPLETON, Wis.—Beloit College’s basketball teams both suffered a bad case of icy shooting Wednesday night in their respective Midwest Conference openers against Lawrence University.
Beloit’s men shot just 29.3 percent from the field (17-58) and were a woeful 27.3 percent from the line (3-11) in losing to the Vikings 59-43.
The cold shooting proved to be contagious as Beloit’s women fell in the nightcap 60-48 after shooting 29.5 percent (18-61). They were 7.7 percent on treys (1-of-13) and managed to convert only 45.8 percent of their free throws (11-24).
Kenya Earl was a one-woman wrecking crew for the Vikings (3-3, 1-0) with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Maggie Culver chipped in 13 points for Lawrence, which also had a rough night from the field at 30.8 percent, but converted 17-of-23 free throws.
Beloit (3-5, 0-1) was led by Elizabeth Kalk, who scored 25 points and pulled down 10 boards. She was only 9-of-24 from the field and 0-of-6 on treys. Hannah Welte was the only other Buc in double figures with 10 points.
The Bucs travel to Monmouth Saturday for a 3 p.m. game.
• MEN: LAWRENCE 59, BELOIT 43: The Buccaneers fell behind by halftime 28-17 and couldn’t recover as they fell to the Vikings.
Once again playing without leading scorer Michael Polakoski, only one Buc reached double figures in scoring. Mylan Walters converted 6-of-12 shots on his way to 14 points. As a team, the Bucs were 6-of-26 on 3-pointers. Scotty Olsen, coming off a 21-point performance in a win over Finlandia Sunday, missed all of his six 3-point shots.
Lawrence was led by Brad Dendell with 17 points. Brandon Danowski had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. The Vikings outrebounded Beloit 42-41. Andrew Walters led the Bucs with 12 rebounds.
The Bucs play at Monmouth at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• WEDNESDAY’S BOXSCORES:
MEN
LAWRENCE 59, BELOIT 43
Beloit………17 26—43
Lawrence....28 31—59
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—M. Walters 6-12 0-0 14, A. Walters 2-4 3-6 8, Ganiyu 4-9 0-5 8, Rusch 2-15 0-0 6, Olsen 0-6 0-0 0, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Scuefield 1-2 0-0 2, Flanigan 1-1 0-0 2, Bozzo 0-2 0-0 0, Lottig 0-2 0-0 0, Myles 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-58 3-11 43.
LAWRENCE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Sendell 6-11 4-8 17, Danowski 4-10 1-7 10, Sarancic 3-6 1-2 7, Lillwitz 2-6 0-0 5, Jung 2-2 1-1 5, Kaznikov 3-8 0-3 6, Fisher 1-2 4-6 6, DeGuzman 1-2 0-0 2, Buller 0-0 1-2 1, Matthews 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 22-47 12-30 59.
3-pt. Goals: BC 6-26 (M. Walters 2-5, A. Walters 1-2, Rusch 2-8, Olsen 0-6, Anderson 1-3, Lottig 0-1, Davis 0-1), LU 3-16 (Sendell 1-2, Danowski 1-3, Sarancic 0-1, Lillwitz 1-4, Kaznikov 0-4, Fisher 0-1, DeGuzman 0-1). Fouled out: Ganiyu. Total fouls: BC 26, LU 13. Rebounds: BC (A. Walters 12), LU 42 (Danowski 10).
WOMEN
LAWRENCE 60, BELOIT 48
Beloit…….10 8 12 18—48
Lawrence.. 8 17 13 22—60
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Kalk 9-24 7-15 25, Welte 4-10 1-1 10, Boyance 2-11 1-1 5, Bayo 2-6 0-3 4, Ciochon 0-4 1-2 1, Olson 1-4 0-0 2, Melton 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 18-61 11-24 48.
LAWRENCE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Earl 11-19 5-6 28, Culver 4-10 4-7 13, Batac 1-8 4-4 6, Meyer 1-4 3-4 5, Lueck 1-9 0-0 3, Herrera 2-5 0-0 4, Crandall 0-2 1-2 1, Brooks 0-6 0-0 0, Schofield 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 20-65 17-23 60.
3-pt. Goals: BC 1-13 (Kalk 0-6, Welte 1-3, Ciochon 0-1, Olson 0-3), LU 3-21 (Earl 5-6, Culver 4-7, Batac 4-4, Meyer 3-4, Crandall 1-2). Fouled out: Welte. Total fouls: BC 24, LU 20. Rebounds: BC 42 (Kalk 10), LU 54 (Earl 14).