BELOIT—Beloit College track and field head coach Brian Bliese said that his squad is super well-rounded and has almost no weaknesses.
Well, unless you count that pesky Wisconsin weather.
With the weekdays filled with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures, it seems like the perfect time for the Buccaneers’ to host the Beloit Relays on Saturday at 11 a.m.
But Saturday’s forecast is calling for thunderstorms and falling temperatures, something the Bucs are all too familiar with.
“The Beloit Relays have been canceled twice in the last four years,” Bliese said. “But I do think we’re going to get this season’s in.”
Beloit might want to look into some anti-rain dances because this is a team that has had plenty of solid performances in both the indoor and outdoor season, and they are eager to show what they can do on their home track.
“It is an exciting time for our seniors,” Bliese said. “We only have one home meet a year, so the Relays are kind of a big deal. All of our kids are excited and looking forward to it, but it’s a really special occasion for our seniors.”
One of those seniors is Chicago native Jordyn McDonald, who went on a tear in the indoor season, winning a Midwest Conference Performer of the Week honor.
She has stayed aggressive in the outdoor season with two second-place finishes in the 200 meters with another second and a third in the 100. She is also part of a 4x400 relay that has won once and a 4x100 relay that has two wins in three meets this season.
“Jordyn is currently number one in the conference in the 100,” Bliese said. “She’s been flying, and she is looking forward to trying to crush the 200 this week.”
Another female sprinter running all over her opponents is senior T’Aira Boyance. She won the 400 at the UW-Whitewater Invitational with an MWC-leading time of 57.51. She is also a part of those two stout relays and won both the 100 (12.30) and 200 (25.43) at the Wisconsin Private College Championships, both of which were a second shy of the school record.
“T’Aira is a very talented kid,” Bliese said. “She came out last year and had some really good success and now she’s just blossoming off of that. She is ranked 10th nationally in the 400, and she is looking beyond conference to that national level.”
Hannah Welte, a teammate of Boyance’s on the basketball team, will be a big factor in the women’s field events.
Welte’s 1:07.75 first-place finish in the 400 hurdles at Whitewater ranks first in the conference, and Bliese said the junior has high aspirations.
“The 400 hurdle is a grueling event,” he said. “It’s tough, but she is as competitive as anyone we’ve had. She has a strong will to win, and that’s what helps drive her to win.”
On the men’s side, freshman Nate Otis has impressed early in his collegiate career with a second-place finish in the 400 hurdles to complement his strong work on the 4x400 team.
“He was a top recruit, and so far he’s exceeded what I thought he’d be,” Bliese said. “Jose Gutierrez was a three-time national qualifier for us, and Otis’ times are close if not greater than Jose’s was as a freshman.”
Najeeb Adams, a freshman from Ghana, is another new face Bliese expects to excel come Saturday.
“He is one of the top 400 runners in the conference,” he said. “He’s on both relay teams. Ajani Joseph and Ahmasi Martin are both great sprinters that are super important to our 4x100 and 4x400 teams.”
The Bucs will also look to see big results from Turner graduate Emiliano Reyes, who will spearhead the throws for Beloit.
“Emiliano is our top thrower,” Bliese said. “We’re really excited about him.”
Beloit has the talent, now will the weather hold up its end of the deal?