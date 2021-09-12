MOUNT VERNON, Iowa—Playing so many new faces this season, the Beloit College Buccaneers know they’re going to experience some growing pains this season, but that doesn’t make them any less painful.
Saturday, Beloit moved the ball well, but was frustrated in the red zone, scoring just once in five trips.
Cornell College knocked off the visiting Buccaneers 38-7.
The tone was set on Beloit’s first possession, when it started at its own 39-yard line and moved inside the Rams 20 before losing the ball on downs. Cornell marched downfield, setting for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.
The quarter ended much the way it started. Quarterback Jacob Shafer connected with Emiliano Reyes on a 26-yard pass and the Bucs moved inside the Cornell 25 before again losing the ball on downs.
This time Beloit’s defense forced a punt that gave the offense the ball at the Cornell 48. After losing yardage on two running plays, Shafer hit AJ Fitzpatrick for 42 yards to the Cornell 11. Beloit again lost yardage trying to run the ball, but Shafer hit Bryan Casado for a 12-yard pickup to the 1-yard line. On second down, Shafer faked a handoff and took it himself for the TD. Rafael Cervantes Jr. converted the PAT for a 7-3 Beloit lead.
The Bucs never hit paydirt again, while the Rams had a quick response of 59 yards in 13 plays to reclaim the lead.
Beloit nearly answered on the ensuing kickoff with Gavin Thorpe posting an 88-yard return. But with the final seconds of the first half ticking away, a Shafer pass was intercepted at the Cornell 5-yard line.
Cornell tacked on a pair of quick touchdowns in the third quarter to go up 24-7, then added two more scored in the fourth quarter.
• NOTES: Shafer was 16-of-29 for 160 yards. Casado averaged 7.5 yards on a pair of carries for Beloit. Shafer spread the ball around with six Bucs recording catches in the contest led by Fitzpatrick’s six receptions for 59 yards. ...On defense, Tre’von Colvin tallied 11 tackles including seven solo, a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble.
• SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE:
CORNELL 38, BELOIT 7
Beloit College…..0 7 0 0—7
Cornell College...3 7 14 14—38
SCORING SUMMARY: COR—Mitchell, 34, field goal. BC—Shafer, 1, run (Cervantes kick). COR—Hahn, 16, run (Mitchell kick). COR—Davis, 55, pass from Hahn (Mitchell kick). COR—Davis, 18, pass from Hahn (Mitchell kick). COR—Hahn, 5, run (Mitchell kick). COR—Birdsong, 42, run (Mitchell kick).
TEAM STATS: First downs—BC 13, Cor 19. Rushing—BC 28-39, Corn 48-271. Passing—BC 160, Cor 116. Passes—BC 26-16-2. Cor 8-7-0. Punting—BC 3-34.7, Cor 2-37.5. Penalties—BC 2-10, Cor 5-40. Fumbles—BC 0-0, Cor 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing—BC, Powe 9-20, Casado 2-15, Reyes 3-10. Cor, Gomez 17-117, Hahn 5-63, Birdsong 4-48. Passing—BC, Shafer 29-16-2, 160. Cor, Hahn 8-7-0, 116. Receiving—BC, Fitzpatrick 6-59, Casado 5-47, Reyes 2-26. Cor, Davis 4-87, Birdsong 2-24.