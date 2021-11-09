BELOIT ¯ Abigail Membrino and her Beloit College soccer teammates know they’re decisive underdogs heading into Saturday’s NCAA Division III Tournament matchup with Washington University of St. Louis (13-1-2).
“They’re a very good team, a top seed, and we’re a 16,” the former Janesville Craig and Rock Soccer standout said. “But who knows? Maybe we can pull off another big upset.”
After all, they’re well acquainted with beating the odds. Picked in the pre-season to finish eighth in a nine-team league they not only qualified for the Midwest Conference Tournament, they knocked off top-seeded Knox College for the title and the NCAA berth that came with it.
This isn’t a veteran team on a tremendous last hurrah, either. The Buccaneers (9-4-5, 4-1-3) didn’t have a single senior in the starting lineup when they battled Knox (11-7-1, 8-0) to a 0-0 tie through regulation and two overtimes. Beloit won in a penalty-kick shootout, 3-0.
“We are a very young team and we are very determined,” said sophomore forward Membrino. “Our big thing is that we hate to lose. We probably hate to lose more than we love to win. We only lost one conference game all season and that was to Knox. That was a long, quiet bus ride home.”
That was the exact opposite of Saturday’s long celebratory ride from Galesburg, Ill.
“It was a wild, exciting weekend for sure,” Beloit head coach Connor McKee said.
The Bucs disposed of Lake Forest in Friday’s semifinal, 1-0, on Natalie Ortiz’s goal. That sent them to finals against host Knox.
“Both teams had end line saves in regulation,” Membrino said. “Knox stopped a shot from Dakota Thompson that almost went in. Anna Williams saved one from going in for us. It could have been 1-0 either way.”
Still, by the end of regulation and the two OTs to follow, Membrino believed Beloit had an advantage.
“The longer the game went on the more it felt like it went in our favor,” she said. “We were gaining momentum. We were very confident when we got to penalty kicks. Our goalie (Maya Betzler) was phenomenal and we had practiced PKs all week so the people who were taking them knew they were taking them and knew what shots they were going to take. Nothing was a surprise for us.”
Beloit’s Grace Gasmann, Aspen Valentine and Lorraine Pedroza all found the back of the net as Betzler blanked the Prairie Fire.
The Bucs didn’t find out their NCAA tourney foes until it was released at noon Monday. They figure they’ll have to play tremendous defense to have a chance. The Bears, who won a national title in 2016, have allowed only four goals all season.
“There won’t be a lot of scoring opportunities and you have to take advantage of the opportunities you get,” Membrino said. “We may play conservatively at times, but we’re also going to look to counterattack because that will give us a better chance of putting their defense on its heels.”
McKee agrees.
“You have to take some chances,” he said. “You can’t just sit back and play for a tie. Every time we get the ball we want to score. They are very good defensively, but every team has cracks and at any moment you might find it and exploit it and put it in the back of the net. We’re not going to go into the game trying to get to PKs. We have a very big task, but all the pressure is on Washington. They’re the ones who are supposed to win this game.
“The longer the clock ticks down and the game is tight the more pressure will be on them. That’s when we really become dangerous.”
Beloit does have a multi-faceted attack with many players capable of scoring. Membrino and Makenna Downing lead the team with five goals apiece.
“You can’t just man-mark one person and stop us,” Membrino said. “Plus we all work well on the field together.”
The Bucs will head to St. Louis on Friday so they can practice at the facility, which has FieldTurf. Beloit plays on grass, but has the speed to play on either surface.
“(The Bears) are going to test us in some ways we haven’t seen yet,” McKee said. “They are a very good program always in the conversation for a national title. It’s going to be a very good experience for our players and we’ll see what we are made of.”
• NOTES: The Beloit-WashU winner Saturday will face the winner between Dominican and Hanover at 1 p.m. Sunday in St. Louis. ...The Bears finished 5-1-1 to win the the University Athletic Association (UAA) title. It was their third straight outright conference title and sixth consecutive won or shared title. They are making their 20th NCAA appearance.