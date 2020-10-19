BELOIT—In celebrating its long history in the Midwest Conference, Beloit College’s athletic website currently includes a brief history of its nicknames and logo, with two particularly fascinating facts.
The first is that without a successful write-in campaign, the team’s nickname very well could be the Bulldogs. Or the Polka Pike. OK, we’re kidding about that one. Beloit Bulldogs, though, could have been a reality.
The second is that after becoming the Buccaneers and adopting a new logo in the early 1980s, a certain NFL team threatened to take the school to court over it.
Beloit’s nickname had been the Gold from 1889, when the football team debuted with a 4-0 (yep, that was the score) victory over the University of Wisconsin, on into the mid-1920s. At that time, the college teams became the Blue Devils, while still keeping gold in some fashion in its color scheme along with blue or navy.
In fact, like Marquette will always be the Warriors to some, the Gold stuck around the college, too. By 1949, the college administration was ready for a change. Long-time Sports Information Director Joe Kobylka stated in an article published in the Beloit College Magazine that a renaming contest took place at a basketball game in 1949. Students had three alternative names to choose from: the Bobcats, the Braves or the Bulldogs.
However, two enterprising seniors, Jim Duffy, former ABC-TV president and Jack Harr, former advisor to the Rockefeller family, successfully campaigned for their write-in choice, the Buccaneers. (Hmmm, a name not appearing on the ballot becoming the ultimate winner. Here that Snappers…)
Anyway, Beloit has been the Bucs ever since without much controversy. Until head football coach Ed DeGeorge decided to update a logo on his helmets in the early 1980s.
“I had a catalogue from a company I think from Illinois that sold decals,” DeGeorge said. “I chose the one I liked the best. Quite honestly, I didn’t even realize it was so close to Tampa Bay’s. We wore that for quite awhile.”
The logo does closely resemble the original logo the Tampa Buccaneers adopted as an expansion franchise in the NFL in 1976. Beloit’s logo was the mirror image of Tampa Bay’s, with some slight deviations. The color scheme, of course, was also obviously different as Tampa Bay sported its original “creamsicle” color scheme of orange and white outlined in red.
Everything went along fine until the 1990s when Beloit College President Victor E. Ferrall, Jr., received a letter from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ lawyers stating that the college had “pirated” the logo—pun intended—and because it infringed on their copyrighted logo they should give it up immediately.
Ferrell, a former attorney, refused.
“Vic and I talked about it,” DeGeorge said. “He was all excited. He thought it was great that they were going to take us to court over it. He thought it would create all kinds of publicity fort Beloit College. He thought it was silly that an NFL team would take on a small Division III college in Wisconsin to court. He planned on doing his own litigation.
“I was a little embarrassed because when that happened we’d had two or three poor years and he was making statements like, ‘We’ll play you for the right to have the logo.’ I was thinking this is all I need.”
Calling their bluff worked. Tampa Bay never filed an official lawsuit against Beloit College. In 1997, the NFL team dropped its former logo and adopted its current red flag with a skull and crossbones as well as new color scheme. By that time they’d heard enough disparaging comments about the creamsicle colors and the logo one writer said, “was a pirate who struck fear in the hearts of no one.”
No one was happier than DeGeorge to see the lawsuit talk dropped.
“They backed off and I even got a call from one of their team officials kind of apologizing for the whole thing,” DeGeorge said. “He said the team wanted to donate some game pants, only they were orange. I told him we’d accept them for practice, but they didn’t match our colors to use on game day. He said he didn’t know we weren’t the same team colors. So they reneged on the offer and it all went away.”
The Bucs still use the pirate logo, but since DeGeorge retired various wordage as well as the letter “B” have appeared on helmets.
Blue and gold remain the team colors, although that has undergone a few tweaks as well. In the early 2000s, DeGeorge and Co. switched to Vegas gold for a few seasons.
“It was a popular color at the time, I guess,” DeGeorge said. “We’ve gone with gold and white pants, too, but when you’re a Division III program and you’re doing your laundry, grass-stains are a real problem.”
That’s no longer an issue, at least, with the turf field at Strong Stadium. Let’s just hope we get to see it used sometime during the 2020-21 school year.