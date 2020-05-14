ROCKTON—Jason Brunke has no interest in trying to fill the shoes of his predecessor.
He’s just going to be himself.
Brunke was recently named head coach of the Hononegah girls basketball team. The longtime assistant takes over in the stead of Randy Weibel, a Hall of Fame coach who retired with 700 wins under his belt following last season.
“I owe Randy a lot of thanks,” Brunke said. “He’s created a highly competitive atmoshphere and a winning culture. I don’t have to come in and build that, I just have to maintain that, and hopefully build and create off of what he did.”
Brunke worked under Weibel for 11 years, coaching the JV team, so the in-game decision-making process shouldn’t be a roadblock.
“That’s the area that I’m probably most comfortable with,” Brunke said. “That’s not something that’s going to change a ton. I’m going to be working with a lot of the same players I’ve already coached, so that makes it easier.”
Brunke said the way he communicates with players may be different now that he’s in a head coaching role.
“That’s probably going to be the most difficult thing,” Brunke said. “You have these relationships built with players and parents, and you’re going to have to transition a little bit because you’ve got a different role. And following Randy, I have to make sure that I’m not trying to be someone else. I’ve had a lot of time to think about taking over as the head coach, and Randy’s done a great job integrating me and giving me more responsibilities. I’m going to tell kids to do everything you can to the best of your abilities, and the results are going to be the results. I look at it the same way for me with coaching.”
The Indians have placed either first or second in the NIC-10 in each of the last 11 years, and Brunke is intent on keeping up the strong tradition.
“We absolutely expect to compete again next year to be at or near the top of the conference,” Brunke said. “We have Alison Murdock, Haley Warren and Sydney Donaldson all coming back, and those are three really strong pieces that have had success at the varsity level. And we have players who are ready to step up that haven’t seen varsity time yet. The biggest question is going to be who steps up at point guard.”
The Indians have been blessed with a rich recent tradition of point guards. Brandi Fier, Ellie Welsh and Julia Burns have all received all-conference honors as the Indians’ primary ball-handler in recent years.
Of course, the start to Brunke’s career as a head coach is certainly unique. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there can be no in-person contact with players.
“I’ve been having some virtual contact with the players,” Brunke said. “We’re doing as much as we can digitally. And we’re going to have to do it this way throughout the entire summer potentially. We graduated three seniors, and everyone else is back. I’ve been telling all the players that it’s going to show who’s been putting in the work. If we’re not going to be able to get together until November when tryouts happen, it’s going to be really obvious which kids are the ones that have kept at it. But we’re going to do as much as possible with them this summer.”
Weibel instilled an up-tempo system with a heavy reliance on 3-point shooting. Brunke said he won’t fix what isn’t broken.
“For the most part, we’re going to have that same style,” Brunke siad. “That’s kind of where basketball is going anyway. The way we play just so must pressure on the opponent, and most teams just aren’t prepared to play that way. You’ve got to have the horses obviously to play that type of system, but we have some great athletes here that can continue to make it work.”
