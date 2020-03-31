CLEVELAND (AP) —The Cleveland Browns plan to sign veteran free agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a two-year, $6 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Clayborn, who spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, has agreed to terms on a deal that includes another $1 million in incentives, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because he must still pass a physical.
ESPN first reported the package for Clayborn.
The 31-year-old had four sacks in 15 games last season with the Falcons. Clayborn has also played for New England and Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl title with the Patriots in 2018.
Clayborn had his best season in 2017 with Atlanta, recording a career-high 9 1/2 sacks.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder gives Cleveland more depth up front and a proven pass rusher to go along with ends Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Chad Thomas. He’s the second free agent defensive lineman signed by the Browns, who added former Bengals tackle Andrew Billings.
Clayborn has 36 1/2 sacks in 52 starts since he was selected in the first round of the 2011 draft by the Buccaneers.
PRO BASKETBALL
NEW YORK —Kevin Durant and Trae Young will lead a 16-player field of NBA players in an NBA 2K20 tournament airing on ESPN.
The NBA, the players’ association and 2K announced the NBA 2K Players Tournament on Tuesday. Play begins Friday, and the winner of the week-long competition will receive a $100,000 donation to a coronavirus-related relief effort of their choice.
Player have been seeded according to their NBA 2K player rating—from Durant’s 96 down to Derrick Jones Jr.’s 78—and tenure. Durant, the Brooklyn Nets star who sat out this NBA season due to injury, will face Jones in the first game Friday night. Other matches will air on ESPN2. The championship is set for April 11.
The documentary looking at Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is set for release nearly two months sooner than expected with no sports to air due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ESPN and Netflix announced on Tuesday that the 10-part documentary series called “The Last Dance” will air next month will run in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17. There will be two hour-long episodes on each of those nights, airing back-to-back at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.