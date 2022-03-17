CLEVELAND (AP)—Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland immediately. The Browns aren’t willing to let him go just yet.
And once again, a team with endless quarterback issues is dealing with another major mess.
Mayfield requested to be traded by the Browns on Thursday after the team failed in its pursuit of controversial Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, two people familiar with the discussions told The AP on Thursday.
Mayfield asked to be dealt shortly after the Browns were told by Watson and his representatives that the three-time Pro Bowler wasn’t waiving his no-trade clause to come to Cleveland.
The team, in turn, denied Mayfield’s demand.
It’s a stunning descent for Mayfield, who just 15 months ago led Cleveland to its first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years and first postseason win since 1994.
PRO BASEBALL
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)—Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts used to imagine what what it might be like to have Freddie Freeman on his side.
He doesn’t have to wonder anymore.
All the speculation about Freeman joining the Dodgers went from rumor to real when the five-time All-Star, former Atlanta Braves first baseman and free agent agreed to a six-year deal worth $162 million.
COLLEGE HOOPS
INDIANAPOLIS (AP)—Tiny Saint Peter’s took down basketball royalty on Thursday night, getting 27 points from Daryl Banks III in an 85-79 overtime victory over second-seeded Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Peacocks became the 10th No. 15 seed to win a first-round game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 and handed Kentucky its first opening-round loss under coach John Calipari.